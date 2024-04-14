Want to know details about Compile file with MQL5 cloud Protection
MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programsMetaEditor Help → Developing programs
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.11 06:52
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MetaTrader 5 Build 1700: Synthetic Instruments, Shared Projects and MQL5 Cloud Protector
MQL5: New online service MQL5 Cloud Protector has been added to provide
additional protection for MQL5 programs. Protection is similar to the option used in the largest store of trading
applications MetaTrader Market,
where the EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled to native code.
Now, this type of protection is available to all platform users. To protect your files, execute the following command in MetaEditor: Tools—MQL5 Cloud Protector. The only difference of MQL5 Cloud Protector from the mechanism used in the Market, is that the file is not linked to the user's computer. Protected via MQL5 Cloud Protector files can be run on any computers similar to common EX5 files.
MQL5 Cloud Protector is a secure service. Additional protection is only applied to a compiled file. The source code is not passed to the service. At the first step, a program is compiled to an EX5 file on the user's computer; after that the compiled file is sent over an encrypted channel to the service, where it is protected and returned to the user.
- www.metatrader5.com
MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programsMetaEditor Help → Developing programs
Then how it work -
"MQL5 Cloud Protector is a secure service. Additional protection is only applied to a compiled file. The source code is not passed to the service. At the first step, a program is compiled to an EX5 file on the user's computer; after that the compiled file is sent over an encrypted channel to the service, where it is protected and returned to the user."
It that mean code come from MQL5 Cloud server. Is that if any file are compiled with MQL5 Cloud Protector that mean this file (.ex4) will not work if any user doesn't have internet. right?
Then how it work -
"MQL5 Cloud Protector is a secure service. Additional protection is only applied to a compiled file. The source code is not passed to the service. At the first step, a program is compiled to an EX5 file on the user's computer; after that the compiled file is sent over an encrypted channel to the service, where it is protected and returned to the user."
It that mean code come from MQL5 Cloud server. Is that if any file are compiled with MQL5 Cloud Protector that mean this file (.ex4) will not work if any user doesn't have internet. right?
But the Market products work without internet, right?
So, the MQL5 Cloud protection is same ..
If i create an EX4. with MQH can it be protected against decompile ?
- 2020.03.10
- www.mql5.com
- 2021.08.06
- www.mql5.com
Cloud protection worked.but ex4 not upload to mql5 market.says contain native codes.
You can't upload a Cloud protected file ex4/5 to the MQL5.com Market, you need to compile it normally.
Cloud protection is suitable for other uses.
Thank you.
The protection mechanism on MQL5.com Market is similar to the cloud protection applied by MetaEditor.
Scammers who sell 'cracked' EAs at low prices are not decompiling these products; instead, they are cracking the license keys necessary to operate them under specific MQL5 accounts.
If you encounter such instances, please report them to the Service Desk or send a private message to me, and I will forward the details to the admins for further legal action.
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Dear
I want to details how this function work "Compile file with MQL5 cloud Protection".
--> What is the different between with protection and without protection.
--> How i know my file is cloud protection or not.