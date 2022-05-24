Please Help!
The following indicator appears to have a bug. When switching to a higher time frame than the Daily, the indicator gives a series of Error messages informing the user that the " Chart period is greater than 1 day."
Can someone fix this?
It's not a bug, it is coded like that for a reason.
What point is there in showing the ADR on a chart higher than the Daily? There are 5 or 6 day periods in a week, so how can 5 or 6 values be displayed in a single weekly bar?
It's not a bug, it is coded like that for a reason.
What point is there in showing the ADR on a chart higher than the Daily? There are 5 or 6 day periods in a week, so how can 5 or 6 values be displayed in a single weekly bar?
You need to think outside the box. I will tell you the point. The point is someone may want to quickly look at the weekly chart without having to remove the indicator or use a special template just to see the weekly chart without getting bombarded with a bunch of annoying error messages. Get the point now? And if it was coded like that, then whoever coded it did a poor job making it user friendly. What sense is there in attacking the user with a series of error messages when one will do? And what sense is there in even having an error message at all?I came here asking for help, not criticism.
You need to think outside the box. I will tell you the point. The point is someone may want to quickly look at the weekly chart without having to remove the indicator or use a special template just to see the weekly chart without getting bombarded with a bunch of annoying error messages. Get the point now? And if it was coded like that, then whoever coded it did a poor job. What sense is there in attacking the user with a series of error messages when one will do? And what sense is there in even having an error message at all?I came here asking for help, not criticism.
What's that for an answer ? Change your tone please.
There was no criticism but some questions from Keith. As for the poor job maybe, but you get what you paid for and it seems you are not able to fix it yourself while it's trivial.
You didn't ask for help, you ask to do something for free, you could at least by pleasant.
What's that for an answer ? Change your tone please.
There was no criticism but some questions from Keith. As for the poor job maybe, but you get what you paid for and it seems you are not able to fix it yourself while it's trivial.
You didn't ask for help, you ask to do something for free, you could at least by pleasant.
I came here asking for help. This is the response I got: "It's not a bug, it is coded like that for a reason. What point is there in showing the ADR on a chart higher than the Daily? There are 5 or 6 day periods in a week, so how can 5 or 6 values be displayed in a single weekly bar?"
That response can otherwise be interpreted as, "Hey stupid, that's the way it's supposed to work. Don't you know you aren't supposed to use ADR on the weekly chart?"
In short, Keith came across as condescending.
And now here you are adding more fuel to the fire by making false assumptions and being judgmental.
Since when is it wrong to ask for help to resolve an obvious issue with an indicator?
And who are you to tell me I didn't ask for help?
By the way, do you usually charge people money to help them?
You need to think outside the box. I will tell you the point. The point is someone may want to quickly look at the weekly chart without having to remove the indicator or use a special template just to see the weekly chart without getting bombarded with a bunch of annoying error messages. Get the point now? And if it was coded like that, then whoever coded it did a poor job making it user friendly. What sense is there in attacking the user with a series of error messages when one will do? And what sense is there in even having an error message at all?I came here asking for help, not criticism.
Your aggressive tone is unnecessary.
You stated that you thought that the indicator has a bug and I explained that the indicator was coded like that and gave the reasons why it was coded like that.
There was no criticism.
Admittedly, if you are getting alerts every tick then that could be handled better.
The simple answer is if you are not happy with the indicator, then don't use it.
Never mind, after seeing how rude and unhelpful some people are, I took the initiative to look at the code myself (I am not a coder), and figured out how to resolve the problem on my own.
And here is the solution I came up with (for anyone who wants to stop the error messages from appearing on higher time frames up to the Monthly chart).
I went to navigator, right clicked on ADR indicator, clicked modify, and found the following code.
//---- exit if period is greater than daily charts
if(Period() > 1440) {
Alert("Error - Chart period is greater than 1 day.");
return(-1); // then exit
}
I simply changed the minutes from 1440 to 43201 (I added a one so that I could not only look at the Weekly chart without being bombarded with a bunch of error messages but also the Monthly chart).
So it now looks like this:
//---- exit if period is greater than daily charts
if(Period() > 43201) {
Alert("Error - Chart period is greater than 1 day.");
return(-1); // then exit
}
Then I clicked saved.
Problem resolved free of charge.
Have a nice day.
Never mind, after seeing how rude and unhelpful some people are
The only rude person in this thread is you!
Your aggressive tone is unnecessary.
You stated that you thought that the indicator has a bug and I explained that the indicator was coded like that and gave the reasons why it was coded like that...
You did not appear to give me reasons why it was coded like that. You asked me a series of questions like so: "What point is there in showing the ADR on a chart higher than the Daily? There are 5 or 6 day periods in a week, so how can 5 or 6 values be displayed in a single weekly bar?"
Those questions came across as condescending.
If you did not intend to be condescending, then I apologize for misjudging you, but your tone was not acceptable either way.
The only rude person in this thread is you!
Admittedly, I was harsh. But my response would have been far different if your response was different. Please keep that in mind. It doesn't justify my harsh tone, however. I have no problem admitting when I am wrong.
And it's your opinion that I am the "only" rude person in this thread. Other people might see things differently.
I came here asking for help. This is the response I got: "It's not a bug, it is coded like that for a reason. What point is there in showing the ADR on a chart higher than the Daily? There are 5 or 6 day periods in a week, so how can 5 or 6 values be displayed in a single weekly bar?"
That response can otherwise be interpreted as, "Hey stupid, that's the way it's supposed to work. Don't you know you aren't supposed to use ADR on the weekly chart?"
In short, Keith came across as condescending.
And now here you are adding more fuel to the fire by making false assumptions and being judgmental.
Since when is it wrong to ask for help to resolve an obvious issue with an indicator?
And who are you to tell me I didn't ask for help?
By the way, do you usually charge people money to help them?
You keep continuing to be very aggressive. You interpret what other people are writing, then you become mad from your own interpretation.
There was no assumptions at all, you didn't ask for help, you request someone to do something for you without even trying before.
Who I am ? I am one of the people helping most people here. And you, who are you to be so unpleasant ?
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The following indicator appears to have a bug. When switching to a higher time frame than the Daily, the indicator gives a series of Error messages informing the user that the "Chart period is greater than 1 day."
Can someone fix this?