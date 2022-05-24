Please Help! - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You keep continuing to be very aggressive....you didn't ask for help, you request someone to do something for you without even trying before.
I already explained myself in comment #9. But here you are continuing to make things difficult.
Moreover, I did indeed ask for help.
You have an incorrect understanding of what the word 'help' means.
It's nonsensical to accuse me of not asking for help when help is what I had asked for (look at the title of the thread). It's also rude of you to do that to me.
You are the one who is being unpleasant.
For your information:
Request: "the act or an instance of asking for something"
I made a request because I am in need of help. Thus I asked for help. Same thing. It's semantics.
Keith was not unpleaseant but simply replies with the only one right answer: this is not a bug but a wanted behavior of that indicator.
You have to ask to the developer of the indicator why he choose to not allow the indicator working on periods > Daily or, you can read the code and try to understand it by yourself.
Very probably there is a specific reason for it.UPDATE: in 5 seconds, reading the indicator code (without any knowledge on what it does) I saw a lot of references to daily informations (prices, highs and lows, ecc). How can you pretend to see daily informations in a chart bigger than daily?
UPDATE: in 5 seconds, reading the indicator code (without any knowledge on what it does) I saw a lot of references to daily informations (prices, highs and lows, ecc). How can you pretend to see daily informations in a chart bigger than daily?
Pretend? What is that supposed to mean? What are you trying to imply?
I have valid reasons for making this request other than what you appear to falsely assume. Please read comment #2 of this thread.
Keith was not unpleaseant but simply replies with the only one right answer: this is not a bug but a wanted behavior of that indicator.
No, that is not what Keith "simply" said. Keith appeared to assume I didn't understand ADR. Hence my reason for interpreting his response as condescending.
He could have simply said, "It's not a bug. It has been coded like that." And then maybe provide a solution, like what I did in comment #6.
But the fact that it gives a repeated series of error messages suggests it very well could be a bug (in part).
Do you think,possibly this help you
Do you think,possibly this help you
That is a very good indicator. It does much more (without the error messages). Thank you for your comment.
For those interested:
No, that is not what Keith "simply" said. Keith appeared to assume I didn't understand ADR. Hence my reason for interpreting his response as condescending.
He could have simply said, "It's not a bug. It has been coded like that." And then maybe provide a solution, like what I did in comment #6.
But the fact that it gives a repeated series of error messages suggests it very well could be a bug (in part).
The alert section is in the "start" function, that get called on each new tick.
It means that for each new tick you will get that alert if your periods is greater than daily.
The alert section is in the "start" function, that get called on each new tick.
It means that for each new tick you will get that alert if your periods is greater than daily.
Well, that makes sense. But it's still not user friendly. It would have been best to simply give only one error message or to not give one at all.
Thank you for the explanation.
Well, that makes sense. But it's still not user friendly. It would have been best to simply give only one error message or to not give one at all.
Thank you for the explanation.
That check can be done on OnInit function, but the sense of that check is to avoid the indicator working on greater periods, not only to aleert you and continue to work.
You "fixed" it increasing the period from daily to mothly+1, you can simply remove that part of code because in this way it is totally useless and never called.
That check can be done on OnInit function, but the sense of that check is to avoid the indicator working on greater periods, not only to aleert you and continue to work.
You "fixed" it increasing the period from daily to mothly+1, you can simply remove that part of code because in this way it is totally useless and never called.
Thanks.
Before figuring out all I had to do was change the number of minutes, I attempted to comment the line out, but it messed with other things which forced me to have to delete the indicator from MT4 entirely to get the system to operate correctly again.
I am not a coder nor am I attempting to be one. I was just looking for an easy solution to resolve an annoying issue.