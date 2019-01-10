I want to create a text box square

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I want to create a text box square

1. All messages are in the box square.
2. I can move the text box square with the mouse

I want an example or a way to create it.

I try to use Obj_label or OBJ_Text but they can show only Once Line and long text.

Thank you.

Look Like This
 

So you can create 3 buttons stacked on top of each other.

// Functions:
//- ButtonCreate()
//- ButtonMove()
//- ButtonChangeSize()
//- ButtonChangeCorner()
//- ButtonTextChange()
//- ButtonDelete()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create the button                                                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                  const string            name="Button",            // button name 
                  const int               sub_window=0,             // subwindow index 
                  const int               x=0,                      // X coordinate 
                  const int               y=0,                      // Y coordinate 
                  const int               width=50,                 // button width 
                  const int               height=18,                // button height 
                  const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring 
                  const string            text="Button",            // text 
                  const string            font="Arial",             // font 
                  const int               font_size=10,             // font size 
                  const color             clr=clrBlack,             // text color 
                  const color             back_clr=C'236,233,216',  // background color 
                  const color             border_clr=clrNONE,       // border color 
                  const bool              state=false,              // pressed/released 
                  const bool              back=false,               // in the background 
                  const bool              selection=false,          // highlight to move 
                  const bool              hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list 
                  const long              z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create the button 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set button coordinates 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); 
//--- set button size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height); 
//--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); 
//--- set the text 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); 
//--- set text font 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); 
//--- set font size 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); 
//--- set text color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set background color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,back_clr); 
//--- set border color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_clr); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- set button state 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Move the button                                                  | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonMove(const long   chart_ID=0,    // chart's ID 
                const string name="Button", // button name 
                const int    x=0,           // X coordinate 
                const int    y=0)           // Y coordinate 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- move the button 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move X coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move Y coordinate of the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change button size                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonChangeSize(const long   chart_ID=0,    // chart's ID 
                      const string name="Button", // button name 
                      const int    width=50,      // button width 
                      const int    height=18)     // button height 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change the button size 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the button width! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the button height! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change corner of the chart for binding the button                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonChangeCorner(const long             chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID 
                        const string           name="Button",            // button name 
                        const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // chart corner for anchoring 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change anchor corner 
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Change button text                                               | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonTextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,    // chart's ID 
                      const string name="Button", // button name 
                      const string text="Text")   // text 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- change object text 
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Delete the button                                                | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ButtonDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,    // chart's ID 
                  const string name="Button") // button name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- delete the button 
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to delete the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13688
CComment Class
CComment Class
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The ССomment class was designed to extend the capabilities of the standard Comment function. Its purpose is to display a multi-line comment on a panel. Methods of this class allow you to specify text color, font, style and line spacing. You can move the panel within the screen space with the mouse. For the purpose of backwards compatibility, we...
 
nicholi shen:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13688
Marco vd Heijden:

So you can create 3 buttons stacked on top of each other.

Thankyou For Help :)

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