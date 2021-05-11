Show text object
I don't use the mqh so I can't be sure but I would think that the price level will be close to zero, therefore not showing in the chart window.
I don't use the mqh so I can't be sure but I would think that the price level will be close to zero, therefore not showing in the chart window.
Thanks. That's just a price coordinate. The object only has 1 point, price and time.
You are missing the point.
If the price co-ordinate is lower than the lowest price on the chart, you will not be able to see it.
Think about what price co-ordinate you want as I am sure that you do not want High[0]-Low[0])/2 maybe you want High[0]+Low[0])/2 ?
I know this is an old question, but since I had this problem myself, I wanted to help.
Not displaying text may indicate that this option is not checked: First hit F8, then go to the Common tab and check Show object description.
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Can someone tell me why this text object doesn't appear on the chart? It shows in the object list.