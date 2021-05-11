Show text object

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Can someone tell me why this text object doesn't appear on the chart?  It shows in the object list.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    TestChart.mq4 |
//|                                                 Nondisclosure007 |
//|                                               http://no.link.yet |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Nondisclosure007"
#property link      "http://no.link.yet"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>
CChartObjectText myTxt;

string Txt;
bool IsInit;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   IsInit=true;
   Txt="Hello World!";
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   if(!IsInit)
     {
      myTxt.SetPoint(0,Time[0],(High[0]-Low[0])/2);
      myTxt.SetString(OBJPROP_TEXT,Txt);
     }
   if(IsInit)
     {
      //myTxt.Delete();
      myTxt.Create(0,StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_myTxt"),0,Time[0],(High[0]-Low[0])/2);
      myTxt.Color(clrWhite); 
      myTxt.Font("Arial");
      myTxt.FontSize(11);
      myTxt.Background(false);
      myTxt.SetString(OBJPROP_TEXT,Txt);
      myTxt.Hidden(false);
      IsInit=false;
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

I don't use the mqh so I can't be sure but I would think that the price level will be close to zero, therefore not showing in the chart window.

myTxt.Create(0,StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_myTxt"),0,Time[0],(High[0]-Low[0])/2)
 
Keith Watford:

I don't use the mqh so I can't be sure but I would think that the price level will be close to zero, therefore not showing in the chart window.

Thanks.  That's just a price coordinate.  The object only has 1 point, price and time.
 
Michael:
Thanks.  That's just a price coordinate.  The object only has 1 point, price and time.


You are missing the point.

If the price co-ordinate is lower than the lowest price on the chart, you will not be able to see it.

Think about what price co-ordinate you want as I am sure that you do not want High[0]-Low[0])/2 maybe you want High[0]+Low[0])/2 ?

 
Press Ctrl+B, then select your object and then clik Edit on the right menu. It will pop up your object properties. Choose Parameters Tab then you can see object time and price. I guess they are beyond your screen. Thx.
 
Thanks everyone.  You were all right.  It was off the chart.
 

I know this is an old question, but since I had this problem myself, I wanted to help.

Not displaying text may indicate that this option is not checked: First hit F8, then go to the Common tab and check Show object description.

Show object description

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