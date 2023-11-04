New MT5 Deposit and Withdraw feature

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Good day dear reader,

Recently Metaquotes introduced a Deposit and Withdraw feature in Metatrader five as can be seen on this photo(attached): do you know any broker that has this feature active??

As can be seen on this photo, this broker's feature is not active. Because its greyed out. Thanks.

Deposit and Withdraw feature MT5

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20231104_095222.jpg  3659 kb
 
Busingye Tusasirwe:
do you know any broker that has this feature active??
Discussion about the brokers (especially the recommendation) is prohibited on the forum.
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