Signal - synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled

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Preciso de ajuda  print
 

1. Check all the procedure- just in case you missed something (for example - Community tab should be filled with your forum login/pass, etc) -

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

2. Check your VPS logs and your Metatrader logs:

It is important to look at log files  Virtual Platform Logs 
Because everything is written there.
You can find the reason why some trades are m issing (if any for example).

3. Check FAQ, especially concerning the mapping(I think, some trades may be missed because of the mapping, and it is not a bug) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

signal activity doesnt work

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.20 10:43

It is related to symbol mapping:

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The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.

Example:

1. "Position USDCAD skipped as no symbol found".
Because the broker is having USDCAD and USDCADc (for example).

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It is strongly recommended to use same broker with the signal provider.

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How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 
Ingriddamasceno19:
Preciso de ajuda 

i am facing the same issue...i double checked the Community tab and everything is fine there. the first day trade was copied perfectly. But from the second day i am getting  error message. Signal broker's symbol is NZDCAD my broker's symbol is NZDCADm. If it is symbol problem the first day trade could not copy. But it copied successfully. Signal's author is in profit but i am in loss. I don't know where to get support regarding this??

 
Raja007 #:

i am facing the same issue...i double checked the Community tab and everything is fine there. the first day trade was copied perfectly. But from the second day i am getting  error message. Signal broker's symbol is NZDCAD my broker's symbol is NZDCADm. If it is symbol problem the first day trade could not copy. But it copied successfully. Signal's author is in profit but i am in loss. I don't know where to get support regarding this??

You should look at the Metatrader logs/journal (or at MQL5 VPS logs/journal in case you are using VPS).
Because if some trade was not copied so it should be written in the logs and it should be written about "why".

Most often case is related to the mapping ( "no symbol found" issue or or "forex symbols only issue").
Read post where I collect everything related to the mapping.
Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited" - I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync
Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited" - I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync
  • 2018.11.27
  • www.mql5.com
Hi guys, i've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync. 316 signal '51002904': position usdjpy skipped as no symbol found. 316 signal '51002904': signal copying for 'xauusd' is prohibited
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