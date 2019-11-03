Sometime I can't connected to MT5's demo acount of MetaQuotes Software Server.
1.Server of MetaQuotes for MT5 is MetaQuotes-Demo.
This server is mainly used to update MT5 to new build and to test beta versions of Metatrader.
It means: if you are not testing beta builds of MT5 and if you are not updating your MT5 to new build so - why do you want to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo?
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2.You can select any demo server of any broker which support Metatrader 5.
For example, I can connect to ForexTime demo server -
If you can not connect to some server of some broker so - ask the broker.But please note: the forex market does not work during the weekend (no one can trade because the price on the chart is not moved), and some brokers are making the
the technical maintenance of their servers and so on (and it is one of the reason why we can not connect during the weekend for example).
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Some general information -
Thanks, I remember that the metaquotes server has MetaQuotes-Demo and others.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
just like subject to say , I can't connected to server of MetaQuotes.
And two other server of metaquotes :
dc1.mt5.forextime.com
dc1.mt5.forextime.com:44
they can not be connected as well.
So, I want to know, Is there other server to connected ?