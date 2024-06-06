Is it possible get trade server address via server name?

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hi,

if i only know the server name like  MetaQuotes-Demo but i need to know its address like dc1.demo.mt5.alpari.co.uk or 193.46.204.110:443 , is it possible? Thanks

 
song_song:

hi,

if i only know the server name like  MetaQuotes-Demo but i need to know its address like dc1.demo.mt5.alpari.co.uk or 193.46.204.110:443 , is it possible? Thanks

Hi Jinsong, I think the only way is an external check of the network connection, for instance (using Windows prompt):

C:\Users\figurelli>tasklist | findstr terminal
terminal.exe                  5772 Console                    1     84.056 K

C:\Users\figurelli>netstat -nof | findstr "5772"
  TCP    192.168.25.8:58506     78.140.156.136:443     ESTABLISHED     5772

Use tasklist command to find the terminal task ID and after netstat command to find the address/port (78.140.156.136:443 in this case).

Hope this way can help you.

 

Thank you, figurelli  :)

 
song_song:

Thank you, figurelli  :)

You are welcome!
 
I can not make this for 2024.
 
Rogerio Figurelli #:

Hi Jinsong, I think the only way is an external check of the network connection, for instance (using Windows prompt):

Use tasklist command to find the terminal task ID and after netstat command to find the address/port (78.140.156.136:443 in this case).

Hope this way can help you.

     Which one do you choose?

 
Sunrain Forex #:

     Which one do you choose?

They discussed about it 20 years ago ... so you came too late to this thread sorry.
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