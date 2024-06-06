Is it possible get trade server address via server name?
hi,
if i only know the server name like MetaQuotes-Demo but i need to know its address like dc1.demo.mt5.alpari.co.uk or 193.46.204.110:443 , is it possible? Thanks
Hi Jinsong, I think the only way is an external check of the network connection, for instance (using Windows prompt):
C:\Users\figurelli>tasklist | findstr terminal terminal.exe 5772 Console 1 84.056 K C:\Users\figurelli>netstat -nof | findstr "5772" TCP 192.168.25.8:58506 78.140.156.136:443 ESTABLISHED 5772
Use tasklist command to find the terminal task ID and after netstat command to find the address/port (78.140.156.136:443 in this case).
Hope this way can help you.
Hi Jinsong, I think the only way is an external check of the network connection, for instance (using Windows prompt):
Use tasklist command to find the terminal task ID and after netstat command to find the address/port (78.140.156.136:443 in this case).
Hope this way can help you.
Which one do you choose?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi,
if i only know the server name like MetaQuotes-Demo but i need to know its address like dc1.demo.mt5.alpari.co.uk or 193.46.204.110:443 , is it possible? Thanks