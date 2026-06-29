Seller profile additional verification & withdraw fund limited - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Only the Service Desk can clear this out, so I suggest you contact them.
He doesn't need to contact them, it's clearly stated he had to wait
He doesn't need to contact them, it's clearly stated he had to wait
He needs to, or he would wait for months without any resolution if he is not lucky.
My account have $48.02 balance. But I can not withdraw it. I am getting a message about further verification. When will I be able to withdraw from my account?
I am getting the message about additional verification for 4–5 weeks. It's taking so long. If you need any further ID proof, I am ready to provide. Please remove restriction from my account and let me withdraw my fund as soon as possible.
I look forward to getting a quick response from your side soon.
If it is your first withdrawal, it is a "normal" procedure from Metaquotes...
Just wait...
;)
We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5 Algo Trading community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience."
Can someone please tell me how I should go about this if my account is having issues
Hello,
just to add this fraud on the chain: I am fully verified already, with Passport and POA. But now all over sudden, after a sell of over 150$ was about to get released, I received the following:
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience.
And reading what you go through, I will make it as public as I can and will hire a lawyer by time. This is nothing but fraud.
On every Expo I participate I will stand in front of this companie´s display and tell everbody, what fraudulent behaviour this place shows.
I got this message because I made my first sell(EA) $299.99, my account is already verified and I waited for 7 days now I wanted to withdraw my money and I got this message
We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5 Algo Trading community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience."
Can someone please tell me how I should go about this if my account is having issues
Homes, you are forced to wait.
They have no reachable customer service whatsoever.
I think they invest your money for their own stocks, pushing the price up. This market is full of scammer, so this company shows its ugly greedy face.
Hello,
just to add this fraud on the chain: I am fully verified already, with Passport and POA. But now all over sudden, after a sell of over 150$ was about to get released, I received the following:
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience.
And reading what you go through, I will make it as public as I can and will hire a lawyer by time. This is nothing but fraud.
On every Expo I participate I will stand in front of this companie´s display and tell everbody, what fraudulent behaviour this place shows.
Additional verification is the normal procedure, and it is regulated inside the country (or inside EU).
My example: paypal verified me in regular basis asking the bill for electricity (in Russian language?!) and sending me some questionnaire with the questions which as: "are you relative of the President of your Country?" ... they asked it once in a year ... I wrote "Not" all the time ... and they replied: "you are verified!"
(and I am not joking) ...
I complained ... they told that they are providing the verification according to the law of my country ...
Next example: I have accounts in some banks in my country ... and if it is business accounts so they will verify me once in a year ... yes, with stupid questions as well ...
---------------------
So, I think - the additional verification is based on some law and regulations (in EU or more for example).
---------------------
I mean: it may be easier to pass this additional verification other than to complain about it in all over the world.
Homes, you are forced to wait.
They have no reachable customer service whatsoever.
I think they invest your money for their own stocks, pushing the price up. This market is full of scammer, so this company shows its ugly greedy face.
I joined the same club. The process is really quite strange. There's probably a threshold, and once that threshold is crossed, this ‘additional verification’ is triggered. But what I don't understand is, if you're already holding the product for 7 days after it's sold, or 14 days for freelance jobs, why do you start this verification right at the checkout stage? If you did it during the waiting period, no one would be inconvenienced. I don't think it's a well-intentioned approach.