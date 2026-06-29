Seller profile additional verification & withdraw fund limited - page 4
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Hello, I have the same problem, but my additional verification already takes 3 months. Is that normal? And the service desk does not answer me.
did they verify eventually?
Hi !I am currently receiving this notice from February 6, 2021.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience."
And to this day I have not finished handling this issue. Please check for me and fix the problem so I can use my account
Thank you
I have same problem they do not let me wd my money from my account. They asked me "do you know ***** this person" I said no. So still waiting it passed around 1 week.
I asked this question and they deleted this question of my comment I am asking you again here. If you are very serious to protect people and community why do you not start to close metatrader platforms for scam brokers firstly?
the same problem to me
Maybe MQL5 should explain when the verification is completed ?
Mine only took less than 1 day to get verification cleared. I suspect I accidentally access vpn on and off within short period of time while still logged on mql5 web on the browser tab. Then during verification, I make sure i did not log on mql5 site on any browser tab while on vpn. it worked. Hope this helps for those that just got the verification warning. This not only happens on mql5 site, many other sites have this kind of verification.
Especially if you enable on the setting like below :
Hi Guys,
I have same problem for more than 6 weeks!
I do not know when it is going to be passed?!
:)
My account have $48.02 balance. But I can not withdraw it. I am getting a message about further verification. When will I be able to withdraw from my account?
I am getting the message about additional verification for 4–5 weeks. It's taking so long. If you need any further ID proof, I am ready to provide. Please remove restriction from my account and let me withdraw my fund as soon as possible.
I look forward to getting a quick response from your side soon.
My account have $48.02 balance. But I can not withdraw it. I am getting a message about further verification. When will I be able to withdraw from my account?
I am getting the message about additional verification for 4–5 weeks. It's taking so long. If you need any further ID proof, I am ready to provide. Please remove restriction from my account and let me withdraw my fund as soon as possible.
I look forward to getting a quick response from your side soon.
Only the Service Desk can clear this out, so I suggest you contact them.