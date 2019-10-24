Code MQL4
Change Period -> period
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General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
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- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Period (with capital P) is a function call.
Period - Checkup - MQL4 Reference
- Always post all the context. You posted code with Period and period but didn't show their definitions.
Merci pour la remarque sur Period avec P majuscule. Le problème est réglé. Merci pour tout.
Alfred Wantz: Thanks for the remark on Period with capital P. The problem is solved. Thank you for everything.Please post only in English on this forum. Use the automatic translation tool if needed. Use simple language structure when using mechanical translation.
I have been meaning to make use of these indicator in my trading but noticed it isn't responding in my chart when I try applying it, it might be probably due to an error in the coding.
Need a well meaning individual to help take a look and correct the indicator....Thanks
Files:
mt4_currency_power.mq4 10 kb
images.png 16 kb
Mayowa Sonaike:
Don't hijack other threads with your off-topic post - open your own.
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Hello everyone. I'm having trouble with a code Can someone help me?
In advance, thank you for your answer!