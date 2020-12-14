Guidance on broker supporting Metatrader in India for BSE Trading

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Hello all


I was interested to use Metatrader for trading in India and wanted to know guidance of any broker supporting BSE trading

 

You can select the broker which is proposing the Indian market for Metatrader 4,

or you can use Metatrader 5, for example - 

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Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.23 08:16

As the people are continuing asking about Indian market data so it is the information about -



I think - some MT5 brokers are also providing those data so please find it by yourself for example.


 
And there are the other brokers (in the addition to what I show on the posts above) supporting the Indian stocks and so on so I hope you will find it by yourself.
 
@Ser
Sergey Golubev:

You can select the broker which is proposing the Indian market for Metatrader 4,

or you can use Metatrader 5, for example - 


Dear friend, please can you tell me how can I create a demo account on MetaQuotes server? I have downloaded latest version of MT5 from your website and trying to register a new demo account but the Registration form does not go past this screen even after filling all the required details. check screenshot: 


So my question is that how can I get the quotes from BSE if I can't create a demo account?

I have also tried searching for any broker who provides data feeds to BSE scrips (stocks) but didn't find any. I would highly appreciate if you could please give any list of brokers providing the data feeds to BSE. Looking forward to your prompt response.

Thanks!

-Rahul

 
Rahul Dhangar:
@Ser

Dear friend, please can you tell me how can I create a demo account on MetaQuotes server? I have downloaded latest version of MT5 from your website and trying to register a new demo account but the Registration form does not go past this screen even after filling all the required details. check screenshot: 


So my question is that how can I get the quotes from BSE if I can't create a demo account?

I have also tried searching for any broker who provides data feeds to BSE scrips (stocks) but didn't find any. I would highly appreciate if you could please give any list of brokers providing the data feeds to BSE. Looking forward to your prompt response.

Thanks!

-Rahul

It is the question which the users are asking all the time.
And I am following them to this thread/page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

Creating demo accounts with some brokers (may be - with most of them) is less than  1 minutes to be directly from Metatrader.
And yes - the symbols are related to the brokers (it is not related to Metatrader as the software).

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Sergey Golubev:

It is the question which the users are asking all the time.
And I am following them to this thread/page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

Creating demo accounts with some brokers (may be - with most of them) is less than  1 minutes to be directly from Metatrader.
And yes - the symbols are related to the brokers (it is not related to Metatrader as the software).

@Sergey Golubev This is all well understood. I understand that Meta Trader 5 is a software and not responsible for the feeds. Data feeds for different scripts are provided by brokers like Just2Trade, XM, Roboforex, etc. But my question is: ever since Meta Trader announced that now it is possible to trade in BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) which is a stock trading exchange situated in India (one of the oldest stock exchange of Asia) I have not found a single broker who is providing feeds for the scripts (companies) listed in BSE so my question is: please can you tell me which broker provides BSE feeds?

 
Rahul Dhangar:

@Sergey Golubev This is all well understood. I understand that Meta Trader 5 is a software and not responsible for the feeds. Data feeds for different scripts are provided by brokers like Just2Trade, XM, Roboforex, etc. But my question is: ever since Meta Trader announced that now it is possible to trade in BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) which is a stock trading exchange situated in India (one of the oldest stock exchange of Asia) I have not found a single broker who is providing feeds for the scripts (companies) listed in BSE so my question is: please can you tell me which broker provides BSE feeds?

I do not know sorry (it is related to the brokers anyway).
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