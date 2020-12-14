Guidance on broker supporting Metatrader in India for BSE Trading
You can select the broker which is proposing the Indian market for Metatrader 4,
or you can use Metatrader 5, for example -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.23 08:16
As the people are continuing asking about Indian market data so it is the information about -
I think - some MT5 brokers are also providing those data so please find it by yourself for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to get all price bars for a symbol,such as XAUUSD
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.08 18:20
Please, find some information below -
1. MQL5.community - User Memo
2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
You can select the broker which is proposing the Indian market for Metatrader 4,
or you can use Metatrader 5, for example -
Dear friend, please can you tell me how can I create a demo account on MetaQuotes server? I have downloaded latest version of MT5 from your website and trying to register a new demo account but the Registration form does not go past this screen even after filling all the required details. check screenshot:
So my question is that how can I get the quotes from BSE if I can't create a demo account?
I have also tried searching for any broker who provides data feeds to BSE scrips (stocks) but didn't find any. I would highly appreciate if you could please give any list of brokers providing the data feeds to BSE. Looking forward to your prompt response.
Thanks!
-Rahul
@Ser
Dear friend, please can you tell me how can I create a demo account on MetaQuotes server? I have downloaded latest version of MT5 from your website and trying to register a new demo account but the Registration form does not go past this screen even after filling all the required details. check screenshot:
So my question is that how can I get the quotes from BSE if I can't create a demo account?
I have also tried searching for any broker who provides data feeds to BSE scrips (stocks) but didn't find any. I would highly appreciate if you could please give any list of brokers providing the data feeds to BSE. Looking forward to your prompt response.
Thanks!
-Rahul
It is the question which the users are asking all the time.
And I am following them to this thread/page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
Creating demo accounts with some brokers (may be - with most of them) is less than 1 minutes to be directly from Metatrader.
And yes - the symbols are related to the brokers (it is not related to Metatrader as the software).
- 2020.10.12
- www.mql5.com
It is the question which the users are asking all the time.
And I am following them to this thread/page: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
Creating demo accounts with some brokers (may be - with most of them) is less than 1 minutes to be directly from Metatrader.
And yes - the symbols are related to the brokers (it is not related to Metatrader as the software).
@Sergey Golubev This is all well understood. I understand that Meta Trader 5 is a software and not responsible for the feeds. Data feeds for different scripts are provided by brokers like Just2Trade, XM, Roboforex, etc. But my question is: ever since Meta Trader announced that now it is possible to trade in BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) which is a stock trading exchange situated in India (one of the oldest stock exchange of Asia) I have not found a single broker who is providing feeds for the scripts (companies) listed in BSE so my question is: please can you tell me which broker provides BSE feeds?
@Sergey Golubev This is all well understood. I understand that Meta Trader 5 is a software and not responsible for the feeds. Data feeds for different scripts are provided by brokers like Just2Trade, XM, Roboforex, etc. But my question is: ever since Meta Trader announced that now it is possible to trade in BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) which is a stock trading exchange situated in India (one of the oldest stock exchange of Asia) I have not found a single broker who is providing feeds for the scripts (companies) listed in BSE so my question is: please can you tell me which broker provides BSE feeds?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello all
I was interested to use Metatrader for trading in India and wanted to know guidance of any broker supporting BSE trading