Error Message when Subscribing to Signal
Check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass).
And re-install Internet Explorer to the latest version - read post #1239
(the post is related to MT5 but it can be used for MT4 as well).
I fixed same error with MT4 by re-installing by Intrernet Explorer.
Check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass).
And re-install Internet Explorer to the latest version - read post #1239
(the post is related to MT5 but it can be used for MT4 as well).
I fixed same error with MT4 by re-installing by Intrernet Explorer.
Hi Sergey,
I have done this and it hasn't resolved my issue. Do you have any other suggestions?
Thanks.
Hi Sergey,
I have done this and it hasn't resolved my issue. Do you have any other suggestions?
Thanks.
Are you sure that your broker support signals?
Are you sure that your broker support signals?
I have tried with 2 different brokers and both get the same issue, I have tried 2 different signals as well. When I search for the signals on here it shows up when I have the broker's server on the search too.
I also just tried using the same broker as the person who created the signal and it brings me the same error message.
I have tried with 2 different brokers and both get the same issue, I have tried 2 different signals as well. When I search for the signals on here it shows up when I have the broker's server on the search too.
I also just tried using the same broker as the person who created the signal and it brings me the same error message.
Then its a problem with your computer, try with another.
Hello Everyone,
I tried to subscribe in a real account, and there was this error message:
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#91422489 buy 1.85 USDCAD at 1.31377]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - trade request failed [Trade is disabled]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': order buy 0.01 USDCAD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Trade is disabled]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.473 '1553207': order buy market 0.01 USDCAD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
Can anyone help me to fix this bug?
Thank you.
Hello Everyone,
I tried to subscribe in a real account, and there was this error message:
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#91422489 buy 1.85 USDCAD at 1.31377]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - trade request failed [Trade is disabled]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': order buy 0.01 USDCAD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Trade is disabled]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.473 '1553207': order buy market 0.01 USDCAD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
Can anyone help me to fix this bug?
Thank you.
I am not fully sure ... but It may be related to "trade is disable" issue. It is the issue of the broker:
- the trades are disables on your account because of the Friday evening (broker's related issue);
- or the trades are disabled on some particular symbol (broker's related issue too).
You can check it by using the script (to check any symbol concerning the trading condition) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.17 13:58
Calculator of the Signals was updated:
We can use the script (one script is for MT4, and the other one is for MT5) to check the limitation concerning "no symbol found" error
(look at the item 13 of the FAQ
here).
Besides, this script is checking the trade restrictions for symbol incl the resiriction for no-forex mode.
Look at the post #8 to read and to download.
Hello Everyone,
I tried to subscribe in a real account, and there was this error message:
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#91422489 buy 1.85 USDCAD at 1.31377]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': Signal - trade request failed [Trade is disabled]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.887 '1553207': order buy 0.01 USDCAD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Trade is disabled]
2019.10.18 15:19:34.473 '1553207': order buy market 0.01 USDCAD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
Can anyone help me to fix this bug?
Thank you.
You either don't have trading enabled in your account or you haven't enabled USDCAD trading in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
In the first case, contact your broker and in the second see below.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I am attempting to subscribe to a signal through here, however once I've inputted my payment details for the subscription I get an error message -
"An error has occurred in the script on this page."
Error: Invalid character
Screenshot attached: https://ibb.co/HrWSbwN
Can anyone help me please?
Thank you.