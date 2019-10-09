Waiting for seller application approval since nearly a month
Hello,
I know this is a lot discussed topic and I should contact the support, which I actually already did many days ago, but as I'm getting 0 response, I want to try it via the forum.
I applied as a seller now nearly a month ago. The website said that it will take about 10 working days. OK. Well, after 10 working days I had no response, so I wrote a message in the seller application discussion if there are any problems with my documents or if they need some more information. No response and no seller approvement till today.
Whats your experience with such a case? Is the support team very busy at the moment? Or is there a problem with my documents and no one is telling me that there is one? I'm helpless...
Thank you very much in advance!
Greetings!
Eva B.
Nowadays it takes almost 1-2 weeks for a Service Desk reply and a seller application approval could take up to 6-8 weeks, so please be patient.
Nowadays it takes almost 1-2 weeks for a Service Desk reply and a seller application approval could take up to 6-8 weeks, so please be patient.
6-8 weeks ???. Oh, my God!!.
I found some reply of admin -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2019.03.01 14:46
The number of requests to the Service Desk has grown in recent years, and many perceived it as the easiest way to resolve their issues - instead of looking for answers and solutions on their own. This also applies to requests for Seller status from "relatives", "neighbors" and "friends" of already registered Sellers. As a result, one real user of MQL5.com created routine data processing processes as 2-3 users. Moreover, in each case they demanded to enter a position (we are driving this signal together, re-register now to my friend, please | we are working in the same building, but everyone is trading / writing programs for himself | grandfather decided to join the trading, why do not you give such opportunities).
And a whole staff of moderators psychologists was engaged in disassembling these meaningless applications. And if one of the clones came across a violation, then it was necessary to conduct an investigation and prove that this was not an accident, and therefore there would be no review. And there is already a chain of friends / wives / colleagues that the protection system does not like.
Even now, not everyone can pass an automatic check on documents, trying
to prove to the automated robot that this robot is wrong. So if for some reason the system does not approve the application for
obtaining Seller status, then this is not because everything works poorly with us. It's just that the system doesn't care what you
try to imagine. It works according to an algorithm. And the smaller the personal approach, the better for our system as a
whole - chaos does not increase.
Hello, all
I have a question to the community because the Service desk didn't give me any feedback in this matter. I cannot payout money earned. It is
already 2 months as I'm trying to do it, writing questions to the support team - and no help from their side, even they wrote - you can withdraw - I
still cannot do it. Last message from them 10 days ago - gave no solution. Do any of you have also problems with withdrawing earned money?
Hello, all
I have a question to the community because the Service desk didn't give me any feedback in this matter. I cannot payout money earned for
signals, It is already 2 months as I'm trying to do it, writing questions to the support team - and no help from their side, even they wrote -
you can withdraw - I still cannot do it. Last message from them 10 days ago - gave no solution. Do any of you have also problems with
withdrawing earned money?
Paypal withdrawal works fine for most members, maybe is something wrong at your Paypal account's side.
Make sure that your Paypal account has the same registered email as your MQL5.com account.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zogorbi/accounting/takeout_paypal
Also make sure that your Paypal account complies with MQL5.com warning:
Paypal withdrawal works fine for most members, maybe is something wrong at your Paypal account's side.
Make sure that your Paypal account has the same registered email as your MQL5.com account.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zogorbi/accounting/takeout_paypal
Also make sure that your Paypal account complies with MQL5.com warning:
It is very confusing - balance is over +138USD and a note - "no earned money" - what is going on..???
It is very confusing - balance is over +138USD and a note - "no earned money" - what is going on..???
We (incl moderators of the forum) are the forum members, and we can not help much in this situation.
We can only provide the advice ...
----------------
As to me so I did not see any signal, any Market product and any Freelance on your profile (the money should be earned on those services).
But you told that you earned money here ...
Which way?
May be - this automated withdrawal robot is seeing the same thing with me ("no earned money" case)?
Because I see nothing on your profile here.
----------------
- if you really earned money here (as a provider of the signal, or selling the product on the Market, or acting as a coder in Freelance) so you should have possibility to withdraw.
- if it is complicated case - so the service desk can help only (wait for their reply).
It is very confusing - balance is over +138USD and a note - "no earned money" - what is going on..???
Earned money is the money that you have got from selling products and/or services here in MQL5.com.
Your deposited money is not earned money and you can only withdraw earned funds.
In any other case contact the Service Desk.
MQ has introduced a waitng time of up to 2 month for being accepted as seller in order to protect us from fraudster!
This time depends on one's activities: posts, articles, code, ... the more you do the faster you'll become a seller
and it done by software kind of AI - ever heard of this :)
Earned money is the money that you have got from selling products and/or services here in MQL5.com.
Your deposited money is not earned money and you can only withdraw earned funds.
In any other case contact the Service Desk.
Earned money is the money that you have got from selling products and/or services here in MQL5.com.
Your deposited money is not earned money and you can only withdraw earned funds.
In any other case contact the Service Desk.
thank you for the answer, The problem is that I had 2 signals for 3-4 months, but after the subscription has ended I stopped selling signals and closed the brokers account. The balance is the money I received from subscribers... and now I cannot withdraw them- so I feel cheated ... and Support Team doesn't answer to my claims.
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Hello,
I know this is a lot discussed topic and I should contact the support, which I actually already did many days ago, but as I'm getting 0 response, I want to try it via the forum.
I applied as a seller now nearly a month ago. The website said that it will take about 10 working days. OK. Well, after 10 working days I had no response, so I wrote a message in the seller application discussion if there are any problems with my documents or if they need some more information. No response and no seller approvement till today.
Whats your experience with such a case? Is the support team very busy at the moment? Or is there a problem with my documents and no one is telling me that there is one? I'm helpless...
Thank you very much in advance!
Greetings!
Eva B.