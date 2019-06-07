Can subscriber reconnect to the signal after switching broker?

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Dear all members,

I have this question.

For example one subscriber of my signal is using broker A, but he/she doesn't feel that broker is good enough and want to switch to broker B.

It is possible to do this: he/she disconnects the signal (using the account on broker A to copy), then moves all money to the account on broker B and then reconnects to my signal again (using account on broker B to continue the copy).

It's not cheating ... just the way to saving the subscription fees for that subscriber.

Thank you very much for your reply / comment.

Yours sincerely,

Giang Nguyen

 
Giang Nguyen:

Dear all members,

I have this question.

For example one subscriber of my signal is using broker A, but he/she doesn't feel that broker is good enough and want to switch to broker B.

It is possible to do this: he/she disconnects the signal (using the account on broker A to copy), then moves all money to the account on broker B and then reconnects to my signal again (using account on broker B to continue the copy).

It's not cheating ... just the way to saving the subscription fees for that subscriber.

Thank you very much for your reply / comment.

Yours sincerely,

Giang Nguyen

He/she can move the signal subscription to another account, but only once a week.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

He/she can move the signal subscription to another account, but only once a week.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



Thank you very much Eleni.
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