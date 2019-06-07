Can subscriber reconnect to the signal after switching broker?
Dear all members,
I have this question.
For example one subscriber of my signal is using broker A, but he/she doesn't feel that broker is good enough and want to switch to broker B.
It is possible to do this: he/she disconnects the signal (using the account on broker A to copy), then moves all money to the account on broker B and then reconnects to my signal again (using account on broker B to continue the copy).
It's not cheating ... just the way to saving the subscription fees for that subscriber.
Thank you very much for your reply / comment.
Yours sincerely,
Giang Nguyen
He/she can move the signal subscription to another account, but only once a week.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
He/she can move the signal subscription to another account, but only once a week.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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Dear all members,
I have this question.
For example one subscriber of my signal is using broker A, but he/she doesn't feel that broker is good enough and want to switch to broker B.
It is possible to do this: he/she disconnects the signal (using the account on broker A to copy), then moves all money to the account on broker B and then reconnects to my signal again (using account on broker B to continue the copy).
It's not cheating ... just the way to saving the subscription fees for that subscriber.
Thank you very much for your reply / comment.
Yours sincerely,
Giang Nguyen