Alerts on VPS when computer is off isn't working

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Please learned community help me solve this issue. I rented a VPS yesterday hoping to receive alerts from my indicator ( not EA) even when my computer is turned off. However, that's not working. Please help a brother. Thanks in advance
 
Ernest Gyamfi:
Please learned community help me solve this issue. I rented a VPS yesterday hoping to receive alerts from my indicator ( not EA) even when my computer is turned off. However, that's not working. Please help a brother. Thanks in advance

If your indicator has this option (to send alerts) and you have properly synchronized it with your MQL5 VPS, you should get your alerts.

The turned off computer has nothing to do with that, that's the reason you are employing a VPS.

 
Ernest Gyamfi:
Please learned community help me solve this issue. I rented a VPS yesterday hoping to receive alerts from my indicator ( not EA) even when my computer is turned off. However, that's not working. Please help a brother. Thanks in advance

Not getting alerts? Properly set up indicator to send alerts, email or push? VPS is not connected to your cpu and works 24/7 regardless if your cpu is on or off. Improperly VSP synchronization (migration) of your terminal setup could also be a reason....Always check the VPS log events for possible errors.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If your indicator has this option (to send alerts) and you have properly synchronized it with your MQL5 VPS, you should get your alerts.

The turned off computer has nothing to do with that, that's the reason you are employing a VPS.

My indicator has options to send alerts and they've all been enabled. The synchronization I think has  been properly done however I would be happy if you can take me through the process again. Thanks

 
Kenneth Parling:

Not getting alerts? Properly set up indicator to send alerts, email or push? VPS is not connected to your cpu and works 24/7 regardless if your cpu is on or off. Improperly VSP synchronization (migration) of your terminal setup could also be a reason....Always check the VPS log events for possible errors.

Thanks for your input sir. I will check again when I get home but I don't remember seeing any error message in the log events

 
Ernest Gyamfi:

Thanks for your input sir. I will check again when I get home but I don't remember seeing any error message in the log events

No problem ;)

Also, check your mobile device app if you have entered your Meta Quotes ID correct to receive push notifications, also check your terminal if push enabled. If not, enable it and and re-do VPS migration process again to update the terminal changes. And remember that 'alert on screen popup' messages is not the same as push notifications!

enable_push

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Ernest Gyamfi:

Thanks for your input sir. I will check again when I get home but I don't remember seeing any error message in the log events

This is the error i get meanwhile indicator has been loaded .


2019.09.30 16:58:15.817 Virtual Hosting 6073010: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '216046' is not enabled


 
Ernest Gyamfi:

This is the error i get meanwhile indicator has been loaded .


2019.09.30 16:58:15.817 Virtual Hosting 6073010: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '216046' is not enabled


2019.09.30 16:37:08.329 Network '216046': no connection to Binary.com-Server

2019.09.30 16:37:08.372 MQL5.community authorization failed

2019.09.30 16:37:07.631 MQL Base failed connect to server

2019.09.30 16:48:27.174 Notifications failed send request (notify.mql5.net:443 send request failed [12007])



 
Ernest Gyamfi:

This is the error i get meanwhile indicator has been loaded .


2019.09.30 16:58:15.817 Virtual Hosting 6073010: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '216046' is not enabled


It means - you did not open any chart to synchronize (and did not attach to the chart any indicator or EA)?
Because, according to your post - nothing was synchronyzed ...

----------------

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service 

  1. During the synchronization, the client terminal's active environment migrates to the rented Virtual terminal. The client terminal's active environment includes:
    • active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on. Up to 32 charts are allowed to be migrated for a fee-based hosting, while for a free hosting the maximum number of migrated charts is 16,
    • built-in and custom indicators launched on the charts an Expert Advisor is launched on,
    • custom Expert Advisors launched on charts (up to 32 ones on a fee-based hosting and up to 16 ones on a free one),
    • the terminal settings set in FTP, Email, Signals, Notifications tabs as well as WebRequest permissions from Expert Advisors settings.
    If more than 32 charts with launched Expert Advisors are active on a fee-based hosting account (more than 16 charts for a free hosting one), the charts exceeding the limit are not migrated during synchronization and the appropriate message appears in the Journal.
  2. Synchronization between User's client terminal and a rented Virtual one is performed by User's request. No automatic update of the Virtual terminal's active environment is performed.
  3. In order to control the rented Virtual terminal operation, a User can receive Expert Advisors' and terminal's logs as well as load monitoring data via MetaTrader client terminal.
  4. No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
 
Sergey Golubev:

It means - you did not open any chart to synchronize (and did not attach to the chart any indicator or EA)?
Because, according to your post - nothing was synchronyzed ...

----------------

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service 

Thank you Sir, I figured it out now. I had to attach an empty expert advisor template before my indicators were synchronized. Alerts now working fine. 


Thank you all for your inputs

 
Hi Ernest, I'm struggling and am facing the same issue which you had. May I know what do you mean when you mentioned that you had to attach an empty expert advisor?
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