Push Notifications on VPS when computer is off isn't working
I have read most of the forum threads regarding this issue and cannot fix it.
If the PC is running, the notifications work without any problems. When the PC is turned off, notifications are not sent to the phone.
I am asking for help!
What notifications exactly ?
as in the header - "Push Notifications"
Have you successfully tried a test push notification?
Did you see it in you mobile terminal?
Yes, if the PC is running push notifications are displayed on the phone terminal.
I unchecked "notifications from the local terminal" - no changes. Receives notifications on the terminal on the phone only when the PC is turned on.
more specifically, it's when the mt4/5 terminal is turned off, the notification will then be off
Even if you have a VPS server?
