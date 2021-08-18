Push Notifications on VPS when computer is off isn't working

New comment
 

I have read most of the forum threads regarding this issue and cannot fix it.

If the PC is running, the notifications work without any problems. When the PC is turned off, notifications are not sent to the phone.





I am asking for help!

 
I do not know about your situation (how it was coded for example) but as far as I know - if indicator (or EA) is using or trying to use any dll (incl Windows dll) so this indicator/EA will not work on MQL5 VPS.
 
Leguar:

I have read most of the forum threads regarding this issue and cannot fix it.

If the PC is running, the notifications work without any problems. When the PC is turned off, notifications are not sent to the phone.





I am asking for help!

What notifications exactly ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
What notifications exactly ?

as in the header - "Push Notifications"

 
Leguar:

as in the header - "Push Notifications"

Have you successfully tried a test push notification?

Did you see it in you mobile terminal?

 
Carl Schreiber:

Have you successfully tried a test push notification?

Did you see it in you mobile terminal?

Yes, if the PC is running push notifications are displayed on the phone terminal.

 

 

I unchecked "notifications from the local terminal" - no changes. Receives notifications on the terminal on the phone only when the PC is turned on.

 
Is it possible that xm.com has a different install version (https://www.xm.com/mt5) than https://www.metatrader5.com/?
After installing from xm.com, I get the "XM MT5" icon on the PC desktop, not the MT5.
 
more specifically, it's when the mt4/5 terminal is turned off, the notification will then be off
 
Pak Hong Poon:
more specifically, it's when the mt4/5 terminal is turned off, the notification will then be off

Even if you have a VPS server?

 
Leguar:

Even if you have a VPS server?

i use non mql5 vps, yes
12
New comment