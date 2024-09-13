Withdrawal FUnds
You can only withdraw earned money from the market. You can't withdraw a deposited money unless you deposited by mistake.
Hi... Can I withdraw my excess money when I make a deposit from Paypal. COz this not refund from purchase something... pleasee see my picture... u can see actually i can WD my fund on Paypal... but i can not click the button.. dunno what mistake..
thanks n waiting reply
If you made deposit from paypal so you can make a withdrawal from paypal
because of Anti Money Laundering (AML).
"Money can only be withdrawn via PayPal or ePayments and up to the amount of your earnings".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.12 08:23
Internal payment system was initially created in MQL5.community for payment of fees to authors of Articles. But the community's life does not stay still, and plenty of services, useful for traders and implying commodity-money relations between two parties, has emerged on the web-site since the launch of the payment system:
- Market — A store of applications written in MQL4 and MQL5 languages.
- Signals — Selling trade signals at a subscription fee with monitoring trade results.
- Virtual Hosting — A native solution for twenty 24/7 failure-free operation of your MetaTrader trading terminals.
- Freelance — A meeting point for traders and MQL4/MQL5 developers.
- MQL5 Cloud Network — Buying and selling free computational power of Strategy Tester agents to organize distributed computing.
The most popular payment systems WebMoney and PayPal are integrated for deposit and withdrawal. U.S. dollars are used as the currency unit. Eventually we implemented other ways of depositing to MQL5.community account: these are common plastic cards ( CommerceGate), handy and rapid system not requiring additional confirmation ( Neteller), and a solution oriented towards users from China ( Netbanx).
Traders can also use MQL5 coupons to pay for products and services as well as to deposit funds to their accounts on the website. The coupons are distributed by some brokers among their clients for free.
- Security of Operations
- Deposit to Account
- Withdraw from Account
- How to Earn at MQL5.community
- How to Spend at MQL5.community
- Paying for services and depositing funds to an MQL5 account using coupons
- www.paypal.com
Hi... Can I withdraw my excess money when I make a deposit from Paypal. COz this not refund from purchase something... pleasee see my picture... u can see actually i can WD my fund on Paypal... but i can not click the button.. dunno what mistake..
thanks n waiting reply
You can only withdraw earned money from selling products or subscriptions in MQL5.com.
In any other case contact the Service Desk.
Thanks all for the reply....
yes it is my deposit ... so it still has to be earned money ?? I think this is very unfair, friends, what if someone does not have the expertise to make EA or others still have to go through it ......
Thanks
Thanks all for the reply....
yes it is my deposit ... so it still has to be earned money ?? I think this is very unfair, friends, what if someone does not have the expertise to make EA or others still have to go through it ......
Thanks
In any other case contact the Service Desk.
Thanks all for the reply....
yes it is my deposit ... so it still has to be earned money ?? I think this is very unfair, friends, what if someone does not have the expertise to make EA or others still have to go through it ......
Thanks
I can continue your pathetic/emotional post
:)
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- trading deposit= send money to the account with the broker for trading. The deposit/withdraw is going according to the brokers' rules.
- mql5 deposit= send money to your mql5 forum account to rent/buy the products in the Market, to subscribe to the signals, to participate in Freelance and to rent MQL5 VPS. The deposit/withdraw is going to the mql5 rules (I am fully sure - you knew/know those rules).
You can only withdraw earned money from the market. You can't withdraw a deposited money unless you deposited by mistake.
I had the same issue several weeks ago and I contacted the service desk. Their reply didn't provide clarity and was something like "you may need it in the future."
Had the service desk simply written "You can only withdraw earned money from the market. You can't withdraw a deposited money unless you deposited by mistake." that would have provided 100% clarity.
MQL5 is a complex platform so has a lot of rules which are necessary. At the same time community members can be forgiven for occasionally not locating a particular rule in an Ocean of rules.
actually I only ask for my money $67.01 but they will return by telling me if I have decided to delete my account, I will be
refunded ....
They easily say that because they hold the keys that are very important that is our purchase / activation of our code will be lost if the account is deleted ...
This is not coercion !!!! we can't be forced ... it's better to lose more than you were forced to do ...
finally I have to give up all my purchases here ($2,271.98) ... even though I'm miserable but they can't do anything, later I'll get the karma
Thanks
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Hi,
Anybody help me to solve my problem? coz service desk never respon my request...
Thanks