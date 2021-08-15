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Also it is possible to backup older version before upgrading it?
If you have two Metatrader instances installed on your computer so you can upgrade your purchase on one Metatrader only.
As the activation is per computer so you will have two versions:
And you can copy this purchase from one Metatrader to an other one within one computer.
I did not try/use this procedure (no idea - it will work or not) but you can try for example.
Yes you can copy your MQL4 folder with previous version of EA and paste it in any instance of MT4 on the same computer.
So the wise thing to do before upgrading any EA from the marquet is to copy this folder and keep it in safe place or ZIP it and rename the ZIP file as MQL4-previous X version.
It's maybe not necessary to zip the whole MQL4 folder but I don't know if only to zip the MARKET folder would be enough.
Maybe someone else can answer that.
Thanks.
Also it is possible to backup older version before upgrading it?
To the MQL team please to give guidance:
I have a case why I bought an expert. It was based on single trade opening and closing; no grid and no martingale concepts. Since the purchase, I did NOTinstall the expert on any MT terminal of my trading VPS servers, as I just wanted to wait and see if the trading performance is confirmed when testing for some more weeks (using the DEMO code version).
Meanwhile, the seller has changed the EA completely. It is now a gid concept with martingale, totally different from the original trading concept.
As this thread indicates, there is no option for me to still use the purchased version (and install it in terminals - I haven't used any of the purchased activations so far).
The questions I have are:
Is the replacement of a product called an "upgrade" by very different and more risky trade concepts such as grid and martingale approaches a legitimate product update indeed?
Or would that "upgrade" qualify to request from author to keep the orginal product on market, and to publish the new EA as a separate product?
Or to refund the purchase price since no activation of the code did happen so no benefit is or will be taken?
Thank you for feedback.
...
If you did not activate this product so you can cancel it, and the money will automatically be refunded to your mql5 forum account/profile.
I collected some replies about this situation on this post: #254
Thank you Sergey. One question remains:
In the Service Desk contact web page, there are only a few subject options one can chose from.
In case a seller and buyer can't find a way to resolve an issue, which option is then to be chosen to make the service desk team engageing?
Thank you Sergey. One question remains:
In the Service Desk contact web page, there are only a few subject options one can chose from.
In case a seller and buyer can't find a way to resolve an issue, which option is then to be chosen to make the service desk team engageing?
Basicly, the service desk is no dealing with it in deep way. They can react in case the seller broke the Rules of the Market.
We (and I am the buyer as well) can inform the service desk about some situation with seller (inform in short way by selecting any "subject of your issue" as on your screenshot above).
Just inform them, and ask their advice.
Because the sellers are banned from the Market on regular basis in case there are many complaints related to their selling for example.
Especially if the upgrade of the product is not related to the original product according to description or any (as I understand - it is your case).
As to possibility for buyers to downgrade the versions of the products so many users asked for this possibility, and I hope the admins will make it.