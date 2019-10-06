I cannot install demo versions on my MT4, and new versions from my purchased indicator
Hello
I cannot install demo versions on my MT4, and new versions from my purchased indicators ,as an example I will give you a case with my purchased indicator
Im half a year ago by at broker XM mt4 ,I bought a ,,Moving average crossover scanner,, indicator before a year and a half ago ,now that indicator has some new versions with new additions.
Several times i try to install new version of that indicator on my MT4, field with where it can be activated, like this
|
The product already purchased
|
Install on the terminal
does not respond ,although I have still right to instal the new versions of that indikator --Activations left: 3 of 5--
Also, is the same case for the demo versions,when I press the FREE DEMO button, just a window pops up asking if I have MT4, I press, that I have MT4 ,and nothing happens the MT4 does not open ,as it was the case before that MT4 opens automatically and instal demo indikator.
Otherwise MT4 platform is active by broker XM.com.
So please, if you can someone help me with this problem..
Thanks very much for yours response and help....
You need to go to your MT4 terminal and login into your MQL5.com community account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Then you go down in the Market tab (Terminal window), click the Purchased option on the left side and you will see your purchases below, finally you click the Install option for your desired product on the far right of the Terminal window.
Hello Eleni Anna Branou
thank you so much for your help, I can finally use my purchased indicators and new versions of them.
Regards to YOU
T.Lazarov
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Hello
I cannot install demo versions on my MT4, and new versions from my purchased indicators ,as an example I will give you a case with my purchased indicator
Im half a year ago by at broker XM mt4 ,I bought a ,,Moving average crossover scanner,, indicator before a year and a half ago ,now that indicator has some new versions with new additions.
Several times i try to install new version of that indicator on my MT4, field with where it can be activated, like this
The product already purchased
Install on the terminal
does not respond ,although I have still right to instal the new versions of that indikator --Activations left: 3 of 5--
Also, is the same case for the demo versions,when I press the FREE DEMO button, just a window pops up asking if I have MT4, I press, that I have MT4 ,and nothing happens the MT4 does not open ,as it was the case before that MT4 opens automatically and instal demo indikator.
Otherwise MT4 platform is active by broker XM.com.
So please, if you can someone help me with this problem..
Thanks very much for yours response and help....