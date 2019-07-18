VPS got stuck after payment - now what?
How to subscribe to VPS -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 09:50
Hello Nashy, below are the steps for implementing MQL5 integrated VPS:
1. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
2. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
3. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
4. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
5. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
6. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
Hi Admin,
I have tried to subscribe to the VPS service from my local MT4 and after payment it simply got stuck. With White internet explorer page on Safecharge and also the process on MT4, just got stuck... I have attached screen shot?
I can see I've been charged and credit the fee in my account, but how do continue the syncing process now?
Has your payment been completed?
Check your MQL5 payments page and if it hasn't, try to deposit the necessary money for your MQL5 VPS there first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, while subscribing for your MQL5 VPS server in the MT4 platform.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxsvps02/accounting
Then follow Sergey's advice above.
Has your payment been completed?
Check your MQL5 payments page and if it hasn't, try to deposit the necessary money for your MQL5 VPS there first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, while subscribing for your MQL5 VPS server in the MT4 platform.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxsvps02/accounting
Then follow Sergey's advice above.
If your payment is really completed (and if your computer is on Windows) so go to your profile and you may see your rented VPS there:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxsvps02/hosting
After that - check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass.
If your payment is really completed (and if your computer is on Windows) so go to your profile and you may see your rented VPS there:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxsvps02/hosting
After that - check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass.
Thank you all for your help. I got it working!
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Hi Admin,
I have tried to subscribe to the VPS service from my local MT4 and after payment it simply got stuck. With White internet explorer page on Safecharge and also the process on MT4, just got stuck... I have attached screen shot?
I can see I've been charged and credit the fee in my account, but how do continue the syncing process now?