"Financial operations are limited" Contacted the support, no status.
Service Desk is jammed as it looks like, no updation can be done in any manner over Service Desk existing open or cannot open new ticket also so Support is broken right now and no one is here to assist the situation. I am suffering and my clients are suffering from last 1 week but dont know where should I go and hit my head upon
I see...your situation sounds way worse and they haven't even assisted you. I guess my case is probably going to take a lot longer than that. It's so weird how a company this massive to be this bad at customer support.
Service Desk is jammed as it looks like, no updation can be done in any manner over Service Desk existing open or cannot open new ticket also so Support is broken right now and no one is here to assist the situation. I am suffering and my clients are suffering from last 1 week but dont know where should I go and hit my head upon
Please close your current ticket and then open a new one. Due to technical problems it got lost. Sorry for inconvenience.
The issue has been solved. It seems the system flagged my credit card as suspicious and I had to provide proof that I am indeed the owner of the card. After I provided the photo, it got solved in less than an hour.
It's likely that the issue with most of us here are with the broken Service Desk system. It is already fixed as of right now so I think it won't take long for them to help with your problems now.
Please close your current ticket and then open a new one. Due to technical problems it got lost. Sorry for inconvenience.
Greetings,
Hope you are well and in good health,
Thank You very much for your reply. Hope Technical Problem over Service Desk has been resolved or may go resolved as soon as possible.
As suggested I have raised a new ticket and hope it should be fine now
Thanks & Regards,
Please do the same as suggested above.
Aurimas Gabe 2022.05.11 19:10 #255 EN
Hello,
I try to buy signal, but can not. Money have been charge from my card and transferred to MQL5 wallet - I do not need that.
Problem is:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
UPDATE March 31st, 2022: The issue has been solved. It seems the system flagged my credit card as suspicious and I had to provide proof that I am indeed the owner of the card.
I bought an EA. Paid with my credit card. I tried to download it, but I couldn't. I was wondering why so I came back to MQL5 to check only to find out that my account is restricted for some reason. It turned out my payment is being held for verification for 7 DAYS even though everything else before this were paid just fine.
And YES, I went to the "support team" and all I got was this bot.
"Follow the status in the Service Desk section of your MQL5.com Profile"
How do I know if the request even went through when I can't even see anything on the Service Desk section? There's nothing there.
MQL5 got my money but I can't even use the thing I paid for. And now I have to wait for god knows how many days for them to respond and I'm not even sure if the bot even sent in the support request for me.
I tried to find other ways to contact them but everything point to this bot so I don't know what to do anymore. Do support or MQL5 staff read the forums?
UPDATE: I was able to create the support request after spamming it for an hour.