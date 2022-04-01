Urgent matter: server change. [Open position on going] - page 2
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In a the case of a wrong entered account/server details: do you get an error message ? (I'm sure my data are accurate, but ever more sure, I did not get any message -validation or error msg).
No, you don't get an error message, because the system doesn't know if an account or server combination is wrong.
If this is the case you have to wait for 1 week for the next change.
Correct point from Kenneth!
Are you logged on to your MQL5 account in the terminal?
MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, tab.
Correct point from Kenneth!
Are you logged on to your MQL5 account in the terminal?
MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, tab.
Basic this is the first thing i always check when something does not work as it should when related to MQL5 services. It's possible to get disconnected from this....so yes check this first!
Are you logged on to your MQL5 account in the terminal?
I even made this test:
disconnect + set a worong password + reconnect. I have an error message in the log. (Fine !)
then set agin the correct pwd. It connects and the log says all is ok
Yes. And the is no error in the log when I connect.
I even made this test:
disconnect + set a worong password + reconnect. I have an error message in the log. (Fine !)
then set agin the correct pwd. It connects and the log says all is ok
well i'm not sure of what's causing an issue here and i can only suggest you wait til the market opens up again to see if it's working as expected
well i'm not sure of what's causing an issue here and i can only suggest you wait til the market opens up again to see if it's working as expected
Is there any tech support I can activate ?
Because I have many opened position, and if it does not work when the market opens, it could create serious losses.
You can always use one of the mobile terminals or this: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading in case of trouble.
Remember that in weekends the trading server is halted.
You can always use one of the mobile terminals or this: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading in case of trouble.
Remember that in weekends the trading server is halted.
Terminal: you're right but I'm copy trading some signal. I don't think this can be done ouside of MT4 on PC. Am I wrong ? (Would be great if I am ! :-))
Ususally muy boker server where not halted.
They do not allow trades of course, but they were responding and sync position was still alive.
Thanks Marco,
Terminal: you're right but I'm copy trading some signal. I don't think this can be done ouside of MT4 on PC. Am I wrong ? (Would be great if I am ! :-))
Ususally muy boker server where not halted.
They do not allow trades of course, but they were responding and sync position was still alive.
by connecting to the corresponding account you use for copying deals you can also administer them manually on the mobile app and close them if you need, it should not be any problem! I'm trading manual a lot from my terminal and sometimes i need to check in whats going on and maybe close some deals from time to time so it should work the same even if you copying someones deals
Having said that, the goal it to have copy trading operational