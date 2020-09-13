Service Desk.
Yes, I was reading your posts about it (this thread).
We (moderators of the forum) have nothing to do with any services, with the service desk and so on.
Only I can do is the following: I can create the ticket to the service desk asking them to review your situation.
Is it about "financial operations limited" (for the about one month), right?
For Freelance (decompillation job participating)? What for?
They will ask ...
Yes, I was reading your posts about it (this thread).
We (moderators of the forum) have nothing to do with any services, with the service desk and so on.
Only I can do is the following: I can create the ticket to the service desk asking them to review your situation.
Is it about "financial operations limited" (for the about one month), right?
For Freelance (decompillation job participating)? What for?
They will ask ...
Hello, Sergey its about the Financial operations are limited. Below is another view of the request from my profile.
They are not responding to questions though the post/ticket hasn't been stroked out and the financial limitation is still in my account. Now I cant even pay for vps etc Will much appreciate any assistance. Thanks in advance.
It was automated ban made by robot ...
If it is repeated for you so let me know - and they will check this robot for possible error/issues to be fixed.
They fixed it (not limited for now).
It was automated ban made by robot ...
If it is repeated for you so let me know - and they will check this robot for possible error/issues to be fixed.
Thanks alot Sergey for your assistance on this matter.
They fixed it (not limited for now).
It was automated ban made by robot ...
If it is repeated for you so let me know - and they will check this robot for possible error/issues to be fixed.
hi Sergy i opened ticket on service from 1 week untill now no reply i am also banned i think but there is nothing is showing why i cant apply for the job. can you please do some thing i want to back to work now. i have done more than 600 jobs on mql5 my customers are waiting for me to start work . i m really afraid what is going on. can you do any thing for me
hi Sergy i opened ticket on service from 1 week untill now no reply i am also banned i think but there is nothing is showing why i cant apply for the job. can you please do some thing i want to back to work now. i have done more than 600 jobs on mql5 my customers are waiting for me to start work . i m really afraid what is going on. can you do any thing for me
I have nothing to do with Freelance service (with the banning from Freelance) sorry.
The service desk is dealing with the financial issues only for now.
I have nothing to do with Freelance service (with the banning from Freelance) sorry.
The service desk is dealing with the financial issues only for now.
but it is not financial issue but i have no clue even there is no warning
If you were banned from Freelance so it means the following cases:
you participated (or were trying to participate) as a developer in the job where the curstomer uploaded the decompile code or the customer uploaded his personal data (email address, and so on).
And because of that - admins are banning the developers from Freelance if they (admins) see those cases.
I think - the developers know why they were banned from Freelance.
But we (forum moderators) can not see about who participated on some job and can not check anything sorry.
You can try to open the ticket to the service desk ... because we on the forum can not help in this situation (we can not check any information related to Freelance).
----------------
Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
- 2017.06.04
- www.mql5.com
If you were banned from Freelance so it means the following cases:
you participated (or were trying to participate) as a developer in the job where the curstomer uploaded the decompile code or the customer uploaded his personal data (email address, and so on).
And because of that - admins are banning the developers from Freelance if they (admins) see those cases.
I think - the developers know why they were banned from Freelance.
But we (forum moderators) can not see about who participated on some job and can not check anything sorry.
You can try to open the ticket to the service desk ... because we on the forum can not help in this situation (we can not check any information related to Freelance).
----------------
Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
ok got it. but what shall i do in case service desk no reply any clue. can you try to create ticket and ask them to please reply to my ticket. i am loosing clients and work
Admins are banning ... and they are replying on the service desk ...
You can try to investigate about - "what for" (you can try to find the job which was the reason for this banning - in case this job was not deleted for example) ... and try to explain that you understood everything and will not participate on the jobs with decompillation and contact data for example ...
We on the forum can not do anything (because it is not financial issue sorry).
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If you can remember, I have the Financial Operations are limited error. I contacted service desk and the reply was as in the image above. As you can see the date is mid last month but upto now no reply, no solution. Is there a moderator out there that can assist on the status of this request? Also in the market it says user deburred from selling even for the free products im guessing its because of the Financial operations limitation right?