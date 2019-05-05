I have not done anything wrong but can not apply for jobs in freelance section!
Hi,
I can not apply for jobs in the freelance section but I have not done anything wrong...
Also, there is no support at Service Desk for such problems.
So, please guide me what should I do?!!!
Regards
P.s : This is precisely the reason for opening this topic : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/276513
Waiting for help, please :|
I am sure you got a "warning message" at the top telling you why you were banned on the Freelance section!
You probably replied to some Customer requesting code decompilation of ".ex4" or ".ex5" files, and so got banned because that is against the rules!
Hi,
I can not apply for jobs in the freelance section but I have not done anything wrong...
Also, there is no support at Service Desk for such problems.
So, please guide me what should I do?!!!
Regards
P.s : This is precisely the reason for opening this topic : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/276513
We don't allow to procces any jobs where customer asks "to fix" EX4 files
I am sure you got a "warning message" at the top telling you why you were banned on the Freelance section!
You probably replied to some Customer requesting code decompilation of ".ex4" or ".ex5" files, and so got banned because that is against the rules!
I didn't get any "warning message" at the top telling me why I was banned.
But thank you for your reply.
We don't allow to procces any jobs where customer asks "to fix" EX4 files
Hi Rashid,
Thanks for the answer.
Would you please don't ban any developer just for applying a job and without reading his/her comment in Freelance section?
Please read my comment and see what I said to him. I wanted to inform him about the rules(whatsapp) but I couldn't send him message without applying the job. Therefore, I should apply for that job.
Please read my comment for that job.
Also, As you know there is no need to decompile ex4 indicator for creating another one with different inputs. It can be done with iCustom.
Would you please check again and remove my account limitation?
Regards
Hi Rashid,
Thanks for the answer.
Would you please don't ban any developer just for applying a job and without reading his/her comment in Freelance section?
No, sorry. In such case every developer can say that he didn't read description of job and is not guilty.
Please read my comment and see what I said to him. I wanted to inform him about the rules(whatsapp) but I couldn't send him message without applying the job. Therefore, I should apply for that job.
You should ignore this job
Also, As you know there is no need to decompile ex4 indicator for creating another one with different inputs. It can be done with iCustom.
Would you please check again and remove my account limitation?
Please read a ticket at Servicedesk
No, sorry. In such case every developer can say that he didn't read description of job and is not guilty.
Thanks but I didn't say that. I mean, please read the comment of developer in that job before limiting the account.
The service desk does not support anything other than the following and refers to the forum. :|
Your case we can resolve only in SD.
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Hi,
I can not apply for jobs in the freelance section but I have not done anything wrong...
Also, there is no support at Service Desk for such problems.
So, please guide me what should I do?!!!
Regards
P.s : This is precisely the reason for opening this topic : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/276513