Why ? Force to upgrade a bug verion at MT4!?1170.
- Lam K: After force upgrade MT4 to 1170, No more Can run in Win XP.You were warned almost two years ago - Nothing to do with 1170The MetaTrader platforms will no longer support Windows XP, Windows 2003 and Windows Vista after 01 October 2017.
Support for Windows XP/Windows 2003/Windows Vista to be discontinued after 01 October 2017 - General - MQL5 programming forum MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2017.06.01 08:02
- Lam K: And after that upgrade, My Log all been delete by this bug 1170Version...Don't double post!
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
And what do you expect us to do about it?
Win 7.. That is too slow OS
Disable the pagefile and use the aero themes, not the square ones.
But better buy 4 GB (or more) RAM and run Win 8.1 64bit.
Disable the pagefile and use the aero themes, not the square ones.
But better buy 4 GB (or more) RAM and run Win 8.1 64bit.
This is Not: How to improve the PC,
This is Why? Do you Read!?
After force upgrade MT4 to 1170, No more Can run in Win XP.
Then I need to upgrade to Win 7.. That is too slow OS then the Win XP,
And Need at least 4~32G Ram. (But better buy 4 GB (or more) RAM and run Win 8.1 64bit.)
Why I run A great Win XP with 2 G Ram is Great! with 3 MT4 same time!
But After upgrade with Nothings better(Need to upgrade slow OS with pay more Ram and pay cost).
Then get a poor performances!
That is Why!? I am asking!!!
And if people want to Play last version! Last OS, they want to Pay more $, NOT Matter!
So they go to MT5!
We just need a Good for MY Win XP MT4!!is OK!!!!
Run at Win XP is my Choice!
Not you fix!
Now is you fix us!
As you ideal,
is that some one just sent a note to you "cut you water, or Air, before two year"
then today, you do not drink water!
let they cut!
In My ideal....
Only one Reason........
in the forex trading software they have many % own!
But many broker's trader still play MT4 with old OS....
Not go to MT5.....
They want broker play MT5, Pay more!
But MT4 already good!No one want to go MT5!!!
So... Force the MT4 upgrade to as MT5.then all people will go MT5!
in someone ideal, if the MT4 is Same as MT5, Why not use MT5......
But in my ideal, if the MT4 force me to need upgrade to as MT5....(Pay more in hardware and software,get less performance)
them I will find another trade software!
that is many broker already go to another software!
So... later less MT5 in the market!
2. the MT4 old version is no EA or script Market!
before is only MT5 have,
But My MT4 is EA trading ready, Do NOT buy anything in Market! upgrade is no use for us!
Why you not run win 95 or nt?
win 3.1 is way better then everythink else
This is Not: How to improve the PC,
This is Why? Do you Read!?
Win 7 is not slow, your setup is slow.
Also it will improve not the PC but your life.
You can have latest Linux if you don't want to pay anything, it's better anyway. Xfce will run just fine on 2 GB RAM.
But still $ 10-20 spent for RAM will be the best $ 10-20 you've spend in a long time.
Why you not run win 95 or nt?
win 3.1 is way better then everythink else
Very good, if you feel that you can fight for yourself!
you can fight for your right to run at Win 95, NT, or Win 3.1......any
What ever you can, you Do..
Yes, if you like that, I will stand by yourside, to ask let the win 95, NT. or Any other!
Mac Version.. Linux version, is someone ask for!!before!!!
then now....Here!
MT4....you see, What you do!!!!!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Too Bad!
Why Force To upgrade to the Version 1170..
I have bee used MT4 For over 10 year!, After Mt5 been working!
Here seen to be no more upgrade need! for MT4.
But Why Force to upgrade?
My PC is In Working Great Windows XP with 2G Ram!
After force upgrade MT4 to 1170, No more Can run in Win XP.
Then I need to upgrade to Win 7.. That is too slow OS then the Win XP,
And Need at least 4~32G Ram..
And after that upgrade, My Log all been delete by this bug 1170Version...
I can not found any log at all!
and them this version will auto delete the log ...not keep over a week!
then I can not trace back any error at all!
Why? Why? Why?
1... Disable BLOCK Working for Win XP!...THE mt4 no NEED TO RUN AT 64BIT!
2.. DISABLE Auto Delete the Log file(hide any bug?)?
Do not upgrade the MT4 any More!
you just play the MT5 OK!
Keep us feeling good!
Thank At All!
Thank At All!