Experts: Gann Grid
I am getting many errors. eg
"Error Opening Order: 0"
and the trades do not open when i get this error
I am getting many errors. eg
"Error Opening Order: 0"
and the trades do not open when i get this error
Hello
this is not a problem,it means that the tearms of moving averages are met but there is no signal from the graphical object to buy\sell,this is not a malfunction but a message that tells you the situation you are in ,if you do not want to see the error than you can delete line 222+236,you can work with the EA without worrying.
ok. thank you.
I made these mods. Question, will these mods stop the messages from being so many? I am only a amateur coder, so i need affirmation :)
ok. thank you.
I made these mods. Question, will these mods stop the errors from being so many? I am only a amateur coder, so i need affirmation :)
Why do you have to make these changes, it hinders the EA's activity,
This is only information provided by the EA,
Do not look at it, as long as it's not a systemic error,
These are the EA's attempts to trade,
You can delete this section:
if(ticket>0)
{
if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
Print("BUY order opened : ",OrderOpenPrice());
}
else
Print("Error opening BUY order : ",GetLastError());
return;
}
That is why i asked. thanks. I wasnt sure if it hindered the ea or not. As i noticed that most of the functions only activated on new candle, so i assumed wrongly that checking for those conditions constantly was unwanted.
Thanks for your replies.
i removed it from all my charts. It is obvious you have not used this on live account, as i am getting times when i get pages of the same message from each chart, other times i get pages of trades, opening and closing inside of 3 seconds. STOP POSTING FILES THAT YOU DO NOT USE YOURSELF.
The most important thing is to stop being hysterical,and sendig 5 messages every half hour,You are probably trading with a live account,hysteria harms your functioning.
You must test the EA on a demo account and not trade with a live account before checking with a demo account so you will not be hysterical with live trading, you probably have made some changes in the software that is causing the problems you are describing,
Try reseting or rebooting the platform, in addition to reloading the EA,
Also make sure that you do not work with an ECN broker,
The EA works fine.
The most important thing is to stop being hysterical,and sendig 5 messages every half hour,You are probably trading with a live account,hysteria harms your functioning.
You must test the EA on a demo account and not trade with a live account before checking with a demo account so you will not be hysterical with live trading, you probably have made some changes in the software that is causing the problems you are describing,
Try reseting or rebooting the platform, in addition to reloading the EA,
Also make sure that you do not work with an ECN broker,
The EA works fine.
The frequent messages and pages of trades opening and closing, make it clear that you have not traded with this ea yourself. STOP POSTING FILES THAT YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH YOURSELF.
What are you talking about,i work with the same EA on demo ,there are no messages,
There are several options:
1.you changed the code like you told me and the file is corrupt,
2.try to use different platform.
3.For some reason you are not telling the truth.
Please do not continue sending false messages without proving that you have not changed the file or I will have to complain about you,
I hope there will be people who will benefit from the files I publish,
Please do not use the files I publish,
And do not make lies.
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Gann Grid:
"Gann Grid" EA draws Gann Grid lines on chart and trades with price breakthrough,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik