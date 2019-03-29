MQL5 cloud does not work over one week - page 3

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Some months ago I offered my PC as an agent. But I earned less than 0.1$ per month. So I decided to delete the agent.
 
still not any news
 

As I heard, build 2009 solves the problem but I do not know how to update it. My version is 2007 and if I check updates it says this is the latest version.


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/307332

How to download metatester build 2009 because on the page https://cloud.mql5.com/fr/download there is only build 2007
How to download metatester build 2009 because on the page https://cloud.mql5.com/fr/download there is only build 2007
  • 2019.03.19
  • www.mql5.com
Good morning to to all , there is a probleme with buid version on the download page there is the buid 2007 when we download and install the file th...
 
FXreedom:

As I heard, build 2009 solves the problem but I do not know how to update it. My version is 2007 and if I check updates it says this is the latest version.


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/307332

there  is only 2007 version

 

it seems it is working now even with build 2007.

However, it is a pitty they disabled the option to test using real ticks. You get good results using every tick and later when you test this result using real ticks you get a totally different result.

I think the use of resourses must not be a valid reason. Let the users to choosse: if you want to test using real ticks then you pay more because you are using more resourses. Or maybe are there other reasons different that resourses?

To me, the actual cloud network is useless if you cannot test using real ticks as before. I hope in the near future MQL5 lets the user to choose and to charge more if neccessary (let the users to decide)

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Today's computers spend most of their time idle and do not use all the features of their CPU. Now you can benefit from the spare power of your PC. You can sell your computer's CPU time to other members of our network community for a variety of tasks like optimizing Expert Advisors optimization or developing mathematical models. Join the MQL5...
 
FXreedom:

it seems it is working now even with build 2007.

However, it is a pitty they disabled the option to test using real ticks. You get good results using every tick and later when you test this result using real ticks you get a totally different result.

I think the use of resourses must not be a valid reason. Let the users to choosse: if you want to test using real ticks then you pay more because you are using more resourses. Or maybe are there other reasons different that resourses?

To me, the actual cloud network is useless if you cannot test using real ticks as before. I hope in the near future MQL5 lets the user to choose and to charge more if neccessary (let the users to decide)

I imagine the reason they disabled tick-based testing is because of the large volume of data sometimes required for the tests over many brokers.  I've had several PCs running out of space with well over 100 GB of temporary test sets cached in the Program Files folder.  Doesn't look like it purges old data at all.

On another note, a couple of my systems with MT5 auto-updated to version 2009 back on March 20.  Others still say that 2007 is the latest MT5 version, even when I do a manual check for updates.  None of the agent-only systems updated automatically yet, so I manually updated them all.  Earnings are back to previous levels now, although it looks like there may have been a glitch for March 22 as none of my agents show any work for that day.

 
My cloud agents are back in game, 1/2 PCs was autoupdated to version 2009. Even money income was multiple increased.

 
cloud network still can not work
 
There are two last posts on this page with the clarification: www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542/page4
 
Sergey Golubev:
There are two last posts on this page with the clarification: www.mql5.com/en/forum/13542/page4
Thanks for the info.  MT5 version 2011 has been released.  2009 has a memory leak.  Not sure if that's been fixed in the latest version or not.
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