MQL5 cloud does not work over one week - page 2
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I offer several PC's with the agents running and whilst they don't make a lot of money ( about $5 a month(,they have had nothing for the last week.
None of them are running any tasks.
What is the issue and when will it be fixed.
there are 2 problems here:
- the persons who offer PC's to work as agents and they are not receiving enough money for that.
- the persons (like me and others who have posted messages in this forum) who are trying to test our EA's in the cloud network and it is not responding.
MT5 does not offer a support chat or phone line. They say you must use this forum for technical questions, but they do not respond.
there are 2 problems here:
- the persons who offer PC's to work as agents and they are not receiving enough money for that.
- the persons (like me and others who have posted messages in this forum) who are trying to test our EA's in the cloud network and it is not responding.
MT5 does not offer a support chat or phone line. They say you must use this forum for technical questions, but they do not respond.
without cloud network I nearly can not work
Dear user, we have improved our service.
Please, check it now.
Thank you
basically nothing changed much, the problem persists. I have log files for you, if this helps (logs from 2 different PCs/agents). There is an "endless loop", other people reports that too on the forum ( https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/304875 ).
Thank you in advance for any answer and help.
So my case was closed without any info.
Exact same for me... Feb 22, everything went offline and MetaQuotes staff are not saying anything.
Would be nice for them to communicate *something*