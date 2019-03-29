MQL5 cloud does not work over one week - page 4
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Thanks for the info. MT5 version 2011 has been released. 2009 has a memory leak. Not sure if that's been fixed in the latest version or not.
does it mean build 2007 can not work?
does it mean build 2007 can not work?
Not sure. As soon as I got 2009, I manually upgraded all my machines to it and payments went back to previous levels for one day. However, it missed the next day due to the memory leak, and the recent couple days have been lower (like 20-40%). If your agent payments haven't budged from near zero, I would conclude 2007 isn't working. All but one of my machines automatically upgraded to 2011 yesterday though, so you should be getting the update soon...
edit: All but one of my machines (not the same one) automatically updated to build 2012 this morning (March 25).
edit2: Just saw one of my machines update to build 2013 this evening (March 25). Will be automatically updating the others later if they don't do it soon.
Not sure. As soon as I got 2009, I manually upgraded all my machines to it and payments went back to previous levels for one day. However, it missed the next day due to the memory leak, and the recent couple days have been lower (like 20-40%). If your agent payments haven't budged from near zero, I would conclude 2007 isn't working. All but one of my machines automatically upgraded to 2011 yesterday though, so you should be getting the update soon...
edit: All but one of my machines (not the same one) automatically updated to build 2012 this morning (March 25).
edit2: Just saw one of my machines update to build 2013 this evening (March 25). Will be automatically updating the others later if they don't do it soon.
I'll add to this. I ended up manually upgrading my tester agent programs to 2009 and they all started coming back online. I had one machine still on 2007 and it also happened to come back up. I now see the tester agent program is apparently being auto-updated, mine went to 2011, then 2012 and today is 2013.
but I want to use cloud network to work not to earn money,there is over 200 dollars in my account,there is stillno agent,my MT5 is build 2007
Information from MetaQuotes -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
We are launching the MQL5 Cloud Network cloud service!
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.03.26 00:43We launched a second cloud server in America, which dramatically reduced network latency for distant agents in North / South America and Asia.