Chart data not displaying before a certain date on some computers

Alright, I downloaded tick data from my broker and I've tested my EA using visual mode and it looks fine: I can see the visual mode chart and the EA operates correctly. The problem is that if I look at the strategy tester chart that opens automatically after a backtest as well as the normal charts I can open manually using MT5, I can only see as far back as a certain date. This only happens on one of my PCs, on the other one I can easily look at any chart as far back as the broker data goes. Is it a problem of cached data? Should I cancel some chart files in the data folder?   
 

Have you checked the sttings in both StrategyTesters:


 
What is the terminal settings for the amount of bars it is supposed to load? You find it under Options (Alt-O)


