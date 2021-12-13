Chart data not displaying before a certain date on some computers
Alright, I downloaded tick data from my broker and I've tested my EA using visual mode and it looks fine: I can see the visual mode chart and the EA operates correctly. The problem is that if I look at the strategy tester chart that opens automatically after a backtest as well as the normal charts I can open manually using MT5, I can only see as far back as a certain date. This only happens on one of my PCs, on the other one I can easily look at any chart as far back as the broker data goes. Is it a problem of cached data? Should I cancel some chart files in the data folder?
- Display backtesting trades directly on chart
- Elite indicators :)
- Back Test - Visual Mode deselects on its own
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register