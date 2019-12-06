Problem with creating a combo box with the MQL4 Controls libraries

New comment
 

Hi,

I am having hard time creating a panel with the control libraries on mt4, this is the first time i am using them. 

I created a rectangle lbl as background and a normal combo box to switch between buy and sell orders, i have tried a lot of ways to pull this off, but seems to have a problem.

The List is filled with the values I wanted, the button reacts when i click, but only the bitmap changes, the list is not opened or closed. I printed out everything i can think of, both in the EA and libraries, but seems to be ok(apparently its not ok).

       cmbox.ListViewItems(2);
   if(!cmbox.Create(0,"type1",0,x,y,x+150,y+20))
    {Print("Error creating a combobox ! ",GetLastError());}    
   if(!cmbox.ItemAdd("Sell"))
    {Print("Error in adding item ",GetLastError());}
   if(!cmbox.ItemAdd("Buy"))
    {Print("Error in adding item ",GetLastError());}  

This is the code i am using to create the box and fill values, in the beginning i have included the files.

I belive there may be more to this except the methods i am using but lets see.

Id be grateful if somebody helps with this !

Thanks in advance

 
Stanislav Ivanov:

Hi,

I am having hard time creating a panel with the control libraries on mt4, this is the first time i am using them. 

I created a rectangle lbl as background and a normal combo box to switch between buy and sell orders, i have tried a lot of ways to pull this off, but seems to have a problem.

The List is filled with the values I wanted, the button reacts when i click, but only the bitmap changes, the list is not opened or closed. I printed out everything i can think of, both in the EA and libraries, but seems to be ok(apparently its not ok).

This is the code i am using to create the box and fill values, in the beginning i have included the files.

I belive there may be more to this except the methods i am using but lets see.

Id be grateful if somebody helps with this !

Thanks in advance

There is not enough information from your code. I suppose you use the Add method for your panel class (Add(cmbox)). Maybe you have forgot call the Run method (panel class).

  
void place_gui() //Placing the initial "skeletton" of the GUI in OnInit()
  {
   int x=0,y=0;
   int indentx = 0;
   int indenty = 15;
   int verticalSpace=5;
   int rect_sizex=300,rect_sizey=300;
   rect(indentx,indenty,rect_sizex,rect_sizey,"Rect "+IntegerToString(rect_id),clrGray,clrWhiteSmoke,1);
   x+=indentx+10;
   y+=indenty+10;
   label(x,y,"Select Order Type :",clrWhiteSmoke,"label ",8);
   x+=130;
       cmbox.ListViewItems(2);
   if(!cmbox.Create(0,"type1",0,x,y,x+150,y+20))
    {Print("Error creating a combobox ! ",GetLastError());}    
   if(!cmbox.ItemAdd("Sell"))
    {Print("Error in adding item ",GetLastError());}
   if(!cmbox.ItemAdd("Buy"))
    {Print("Error in adding item ",GetLastError());}  
  }

this i place into oninit 

#include <Controls\\CheckBox.mqh>
#include <Controls\\ComboBox.mqh>
#include <Controls\\ListView.mqh>

CCheckBox check_box;
CComboBox cmbox;
CListView mls;

and that is the beginning of the code

Thats pretty much it !

I am trying to simplify it as i dont know the library that much, yet

 

You have to start with CAppDialog (#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>) and then create some items (e.g. your combo box). The items must be added to CAppDialog and must be called CAppDialog.Run(). Below is an example.

#property strict

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Includes                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Label.mqh>
#include <Controls\Panel.mqh>
#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global parameters                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int      panelXX     =  20;
int      panelYY     =  20;
int      panelWidth  =  300;
int      panelHeight =  300;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global variabels                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Panel itself
CAppDialog* m_panel;
//--- Bid objects
CPanel m_bidcolor;
CLabel m_bidlabel;
//--- Ask objects
CPanel m_askcolor;
CLabel m_asklabel;
//--- ComboBox
CComboBox m_cmbox;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Init                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit() 
  {
   m_panel=new CAppDialog();
//--- Panel create
   m_panel.Create(0,"TEST PANEL",0,panelXX,panelYY,panelWidth,panelHeight);
//--- Bid label and colors
   m_bidcolor.Create(0,"Bid Background Color",0,1,1,panelWidth-30,30);
   m_bidcolor.ColorBackground(clrYellow);
   m_panel.Add(m_bidcolor);
   m_bidlabel.Create(0,"Bid Text",0,5,5,0,0);
   m_bidlabel.Text("Bid "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits));
   m_bidlabel.Color(clrBlue);
   m_panel.Add(m_bidlabel);
//--- Ask label and colors
   m_askcolor.Create(0,"Ask Background Color",0,1,101,panelWidth-30,130);
   m_askcolor.ColorBackground(clrAqua);
   m_panel.Add(m_askcolor);
   m_asklabel.Create(0,"Ask Text",0,5,105,0,0);
   m_asklabel.Text("Ask "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits));
   m_asklabel.Color(clrRed);
   m_panel.Add(m_asklabel);
//--- ComboBox
   m_cmbox.Create(0,"ComboBox",0,60,201,panelWidth-90,221);
   m_cmbox.ItemAdd("Sell");
   m_cmbox.ItemAdd("Buy");
   m_cmbox.Select(0); // Default value is Sell
   m_panel.Add(m_cmbox);
//--- Run panel
   m_panel.Run();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On DeInit                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Destroy panel
   m_panel.Destroy(reason);
   if(CheckPointer(m_panel)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete m_panel;
//--- Delete all objects
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Calculate                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- A very simples bid label
   m_bidlabel.Text("Bid "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits));
//--- A very simples ask label
   m_asklabel.Text("Ask "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits));
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Chart Event                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Move the panel with the mouse
   m_panel.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Petr Nosek:

You have to start with CAppDialog (#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>) and then create some items (e.g. your combo box). The items must be added to CAppDialog and must be called CAppDialog.Run(). Below is an example.

Thanks!
 
Petr Nosek:

You have to start with CAppDialog (#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>) and then create some items (e.g. your combo box). The items must be added to CAppDialog and must be called CAppDialog.Run(). Below is an example.

Hi,
can i ask how to handle CCombobox event ON_CHANGE in your example?

if we have a class it will look something like this:

EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CForm)

ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_cmbox,OnChange_m_cmbox)

EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)


void CForm::OnChange_m_cmbox(void)
{
Print(m_cmbox.Value());
}

but how to handle change in your example?
i'm new to the whole class thing, any help will be appreciated :) 

 
yousef hammad:

Hi,
can i ask how to handle CCombobox event ON_CHANGE in your example?

if we have a class it will look something like this:

but how to handle change in your example?
i'm new to the whole class thing, any help will be appreciated :) 

You should create your custom class (inherited from  CAppDialog). Then you have to define a handler for the combo box (OnChangeComboBox) in this class. Don't forget this code is just an example. If you want to create a panel all elements should be members of this panel (class). In this example are they these elements: m_bidcolor, m_bidlabel, m_askcolor, m_asklabel, m_cmbox.


 
#property strict

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Includes                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Label.mqh>
#include <Controls\Panel.mqh>
#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global parameters                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int      panelXX     =  20;
int      panelYY     =  20;
int      panelWidth  =  300;
int      panelHeight =  300;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| class CAppDialogExample                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CAppDialogExample : public CAppDialog
  {
public:
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
private:
   //--- combo box change event
   void  OnChangeComboBox() {printf("Selected value for ComboBox is %I64d (%s)",m_cmbox.Value(),m_cmbox.Select());}
  };


EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CAppDialogExample)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_cmbox,OnChangeComboBox)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global variabels                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Panel itself
CAppDialogExample* m_panel;
//--- Bid objects
CPanel m_bidcolor;
CLabel m_bidlabel;
//--- Ask objects
CPanel m_askcolor;
CLabel m_asklabel;
//--- ComboBox
CComboBox m_cmbox;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Init                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit() 
  {
   m_panel=new CAppDialogExample();
//--- Panel create
   m_panel.Create(0,"TEST PANEL",0,panelXX,panelYY,panelWidth,panelHeight);
//--- Bid label and colors
   m_bidcolor.Create(0,"Bid Background Color",0,1,1,panelWidth-30,30);
   m_bidcolor.ColorBackground(clrYellow);
   m_panel.Add(m_bidcolor);
   m_bidlabel.Create(0,"Bid Text",0,5,5,0,0);
   m_bidlabel.Text("Bid "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits));
   m_bidlabel.Color(clrBlue);
   m_panel.Add(m_bidlabel);
//--- Ask label and colors
   m_askcolor.Create(0,"Ask Background Color",0,1,101,panelWidth-30,130);
   m_askcolor.ColorBackground(clrAqua);
   m_panel.Add(m_askcolor);
   m_asklabel.Create(0,"Ask Text",0,5,105,0,0);
   m_asklabel.Text("Ask "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits));
   m_asklabel.Color(clrRed);
   m_panel.Add(m_asklabel);
//--- ComboBox
   m_cmbox.Create(0,"ComboBox",0,60,201,panelWidth-90,221);
   m_cmbox.ItemAdd("Sell");
   m_cmbox.ItemAdd("Buy");
   m_cmbox.Select(0); // Default value is Sell
   m_panel.Add(m_cmbox);
//--- Run panel
   m_panel.Run();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On DeInit                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Destroy panel
   m_panel.Destroy(reason);
   if(CheckPointer(m_panel)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete m_panel;
//--- Delete all objects
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Calculate                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- A very simple bid label
   m_bidlabel.Text("Bid "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits));
//--- A very simple ask label
   m_asklabel.Text("Ask "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits));
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Chart Event                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Move the panel with the mouse
   m_panel.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Petr Nosek:

You should create your custom class (inherited from  CAppDialog). Then you have to define a handler for the combo box (OnChangeComboBox) in this class. Don't forget this code is just an example. If you want to create a panel all elements should be members of this panel (class). In this example are they these elements: m_bidcolor, m_bidlabel, m_askcolor, m_asklabel, m_cmbox.

thank you Petr for your replay i really appreciate it.

but the problem i'm facing is i'm trying to show/hide a combobox which should be on the same place for CEdit field.
like choosing from typing takeprofit in price, or choosing points from a Combobox, if i press Price button it hides points combobox and show price edit field.
and if i press points button it hides price edit field & show points combobox
** it works fine, except if the panel minimized then maximized again, it show both of Edit field & combobox, while i need the right one depend on which button is activated

both Edit & Combobox should have the same coordinates i only subtract 60 from edit field to show both next to each other


#property strict

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Includes                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Defines.mqh>
      #undef  CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BORDER
      #define CONTROLS_BUTTON_COLOR_BORDER   clrNONE
#include <Controls\Label.mqh>
#include <Controls\Panel.mqh>
#include <Controls\ComboBox.mqh>
#include <Controls\Button.mqh>


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global parameters                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int      panelXX     =  20;
int      panelYY     =  20;
int      panelWidth  =  300;
int      panelHeight =  300;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| class CAppDialogExample                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CAppDialogExample : public CAppDialog
  {
public:
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
private:
   //--- combo box change event
   void         OnChangeComboBox() {printf("Selected value for ComboBox is %I64d (%s)",m_cmbox.Value(),m_cmbox.Select());}
   void         OnClick_m_PriceButton(void);
   void         OnClick_m_PointsButton(void);
  };

//---On clicking price button change Button's text color to yellow & set it to pressed=true & show Edit field & hide combobox
void CAppDialogExample::OnClick_m_PriceButton(void)
{
      Price=true;
      m_PriceButton.Pressed(true);
      m_PriceButton.Color(clrYellow);
      m_PointsButton.Pressed(false);
      m_PointsButton.Color(clrBlack);
      m_BuyTPpriceEdit.Show();
      m_BuyTPpointsCombobox.Hide();
}

//---On clicking Points button change Button's text color to yellow & set it to pressed=true & show combobox & hide Edit field
void CAppDialogExample::OnClick_m_PointsButton(void)
{
      Price=false;
      m_PriceButton.Pressed(false);
      m_PriceButton.Color(clrBlack);
      m_PointsButton.Pressed(true);
      m_PointsButton.Color(clrYellow);
      m_BuyTPpriceEdit.Hide();
      m_BuyTPpointsCombobox.Show();
}

EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CAppDialogExample)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_cmbox,OnChangeComboBox)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_PriceButton,OnClick_m_PriceButton)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_PointsButton,OnClick_m_PointsButton)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global variabels                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Panel itself
CAppDialogExample* m_panel;
//--- Bid objects
CPanel m_bidcolor;
CLabel m_bidlabel;
//--- Ask objects
CPanel m_askcolor;
CLabel m_asklabel;
//--- ComboBox
CComboBox m_cmbox;


//--- Price / Points buttons to change between 2 options:
CButton     m_PriceButton;
CButton     m_PointsButton;
//--- Buy TP price edit /points combobox
CEdit       m_BuyTPpriceEdit;
CComboBox   m_BuyTPpointsCombobox;


bool Price;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Init                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit() 
  {
   m_panel=new CAppDialogExample();
//--- Panel create
   m_panel.Create(0,"TEST PANEL",0,panelXX,panelYY,panelWidth,panelHeight);
//--- Bid label and colors
   m_bidcolor.Create(0,"Bid Background Color",0,1,1,panelWidth-30,30);
   m_bidcolor.ColorBackground(clrYellow);
   m_panel.Add(m_bidcolor);
   m_bidlabel.Create(0,"Bid Text",0,5,5,0,0);
   m_bidlabel.Text("Bid "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits));
   m_bidlabel.Color(clrBlue);
   m_panel.Add(m_bidlabel);
//--- Ask label and colors
   m_askcolor.Create(0,"Ask Background Color",0,1,101,panelWidth-30,130);
   m_askcolor.ColorBackground(clrAqua);
   m_panel.Add(m_askcolor);
   m_asklabel.Create(0,"Ask Text",0,5,105,0,0);
   m_asklabel.Text("Ask "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits));
   m_asklabel.Color(clrRed);
   m_panel.Add(m_asklabel);
//--- ComboBox
   m_cmbox.Create(0,"ComboBox",0,60,201,panelWidth-90,221);
   m_cmbox.ItemAdd("Sell");
   m_cmbox.ItemAdd("Buy");
   m_cmbox.Select(0); // Default value is Sell
   m_panel.Add(m_cmbox);
   
   
//------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- my changes start here:
   color m_PriceButtonTxtColor,m_PointsButtonTxtColor;

   if(Price==true)
                  {
                     m_PriceButtonTxtColor=clrYellow;
                     m_PointsButtonTxtColor=clrBlack;
                  }
   else           {
                     m_PriceButtonTxtColor=clrBlack;
                     m_PointsButtonTxtColor=clrYellow;
                  }
                  
//--- Price button
   int Gap=10, PanelCenterX=(panelWidth-panelXX)/2, ButtonWidth=50, ButtonHeight=20;
   
   m_PriceButton.Create(0,"m_PriceButton",0,PanelCenterX-(ButtonWidth+Gap) ,panelHeight-170 , PanelCenterX-Gap , panelHeight-170+ButtonHeight );
                  m_PriceButton.Text("Price");
                  m_PriceButton.ColorBackground(clrLightCoral);
                  m_PriceButton.Font("Arial Bold");
                  m_PriceButton.FontSize(8);
                  m_PriceButton.Color(m_PriceButtonTxtColor);//text color
                  m_PriceButton.Locking(true);
                  m_PriceButton.Pressed(Price);
             m_panel.Add(m_PriceButton);
                  
//--- Points button
   m_PointsButton.Create(0,"m_PointsButton",0,PanelCenterX+Gap,panelYY+110, PanelCenterX+(ButtonWidth+Gap) , panelYY+110+ButtonHeight );
                  m_PointsButton.Text("Points");
                  m_PointsButton.ColorBackground(clrLightCoral);
                  m_PointsButton.Font("Arial Bold");
                  m_PointsButton.FontSize(8);
                  m_PointsButton.Color(m_PointsButtonTxtColor);//text color
                  m_PointsButton.Locking(true);
                  m_PointsButton.Pressed(!Price);
             m_panel.Add(m_PointsButton);
             
//--- Edit Field for TP as a price:
                                                 //should have the same X coords as the combobox but i added -60 to show the problem
   m_BuyTPpriceEdit.Create(0,"m_BuyTPpriceEdit",0,PanelCenterX-(ButtonWidth/2)-60 ,panelYY+135 , PanelCenterX+(ButtonWidth/2)-60 , panelYY+135+ButtonHeight);
                  m_BuyTPpriceEdit.Text( DoubleToString(0,_Digits) );
                  m_BuyTPpriceEdit.FontSize(9);
                  m_BuyTPpriceEdit.TextAlign(ALIGN_CENTER);
                  if(Price) m_BuyTPpriceEdit.Show(); else m_BuyTPpriceEdit.Hide();
             m_panel.Add(m_BuyTPpriceEdit);
             
//--- Combobox for TP as Points:
   m_BuyTPpointsCombobox.Create(0,"m_BuyTPpointsCombobox",0,PanelCenterX-(ButtonWidth/2) ,panelYY+135 , PanelCenterX+(ButtonWidth/2) , panelYY+135+ButtonHeight);
                  for(int i=1;i<21;i++)
                  {
                     m_BuyTPpointsCombobox.ItemAdd(IntegerToString(i*10));
                  }
                  if(Price) m_BuyTPpointsCombobox.Hide(); else m_BuyTPpointsCombobox.Show();
             m_panel.Add(m_BuyTPpointsCombobox);
   
   
   

//--- Run panel
   m_panel.Run();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On DeInit                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Destroy panel
   m_panel.Destroy(reason);
   if(CheckPointer(m_panel)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete m_panel;
//--- Delete all objects
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Calculate                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- A very simple bid label
   m_bidlabel.Text("Bid "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits));
//--- A very simple ask label
   m_asklabel.Text("Ask "+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits));
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Chart Event                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Move the panel with the mouse
   m_panel.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

I strongly recommend the EasyAndFast GUI library to anyone dealing with graphism

There's different versions of the package so beware, once installed you'll be able to deal with controls very easily & fast (hahaha !) - it's a must have for whoever isn't good with graphical stuffs. 

You may also have to edit it for some controls to work like you expect it to. 

Check it out !

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2125

Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1)
Graphical Interfaces I: Preparation of the Library Structure (Chapter 1)
  • www.mql5.com
This article is the beginning of another series concerning development of graphical interfaces. Currently, there is not a single code library that would allow quick and easy creation of high quality graphical interfaces within MQL applications. By that, I mean the graphical interfaces that we are used to in familiar operating systems. The goal...
 
Icham Aidibe:

I strongly recommend the EasyAndFast GUI library to anyone dealing with graphism

There's different versions of the package so beware, once installed you'll be able to deal with controls very easily & fast (hahaha !) - it's a must have for whoever isn't good with graphical stuffs. 

You may also have to edit it for some controls to work like you expect it to. 

Check it out !

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2125

thank you, it looks great.
i'm only having a small problem with Show() / Hide()

my EA is almost 8k lines, i can't start from scratch applying new include file

i just need a fix or a workaround  :)

 
yousef hammad:

thank you Petr for your replay i really appreciate it.

but the problem i'm facing is i'm trying to show/hide a combobox which should be on the same place for CEdit field.
like choosing from typing takeprofit in price, or choosing points from a Combobox, if i press Price button it hides points combobox and show price edit field.
and if i press points button it hides price edit field & show points combobox
** it works fine, except if the panel minimized then maximized again, it show both of Edit field & combobox, while i need the right one depend on which button is activated

both Edit & Combobox should have the same coordinates i only subtract 60 from edit field to show both next to each other


As I said this is an example. It isn't a good design for a real panel. But if you want a fast workaround you can overwrite the Maximize function.

class CAppDialogExample : public CAppDialog
  {
public:
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
   virtual void      Maximize(void);
private:
   //--- combo box change event
   void         OnChangeComboBox() {printf("Selected value for ComboBox is %I64d (%s)",m_cmbox.Value(),m_cmbox.Select());}
   void         OnClick_m_PriceButton(void);
   void         OnClick_m_PointsButton(void);
  };

void CAppDialogExample::Maximize(void)
  {
   CAppDialog::Maximize();
   if(Price)
     {
      m_BuyTPpriceEdit.Show();
      m_BuyTPpointsCombobox.Hide();
     }
   else
     {
      m_BuyTPpriceEdit.Hide();
      m_BuyTPpointsCombobox.Show();
     }
  }
12
New comment