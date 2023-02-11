How to make the ComboBox control like Edit control

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How can I make the ComboBox control lets me input data like an Edit control not only by choosing the predefined values by code, but also, typing any value that I want to?.

This control was taken from another software, but the idea is the same. The image in the left side shows predifined values and a value that I typed, and the next shows the ComboBox control that I made with basic code from standard library, in the last case I can only choose the default values but I cannot type any other value that I want to. What should I do to fix this?  Thank you in advance.

                                     




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create the "ComboBox Symbol" element                                    | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool CTest::CreateComboBoxValues(void) 
  { 
//--- coordinates 
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT; 
   int y1=INDENT_TOP + BUTTON_HEIGHT;
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH; 
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT; 



//--- create 
   if(!m_values.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ComboBox",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2)) 
      return(false); 
   if(!Add(m_values)) 
      return(false); 
//--- fill out with strings 
   for(float i=1;i<16;i++) 
      if(!m_values.ItemAdd(DoubleToString(NormalizeDouble(i * 0.01,2)))) 
         return(false); 
    m_symbol.Select(0);
    
//--- succeed 
   return(true); 
  }
 
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve:

How can I make the ComboBox control lets me input data like an Edit control not only by choosing the predefined values by code, but also, typing any value that I want to?.

This control was taken from another software, but the idea is the same. The image in the left side shows predifined values and a value that I typed, and the next shows the ComboBox control that I made with basic code from standard library, in the last case I can only choose the default values but I cannot type any other value that I want to. What should I do to fix this?  Thank you in advance.

                                     




Thanks, but I already know how to do this.

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