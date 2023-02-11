How to make the ComboBox control like Edit control
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve:
How can I make the ComboBox control lets me input data like an Edit control not only by choosing the predefined values by code, but also, typing any value that I want to?.
This control was taken from another software, but the idea is the same. The image in the left side shows predifined values and a value that I typed, and the next shows the ComboBox control that I made with basic code from standard library, in the last case I can only choose the default values but I cannot type any other value that I want to. What should I do to fix this? Thank you in advance.
Thanks, but I already know how to do this.
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How can I make the ComboBox control lets me input data like an Edit control not only by choosing the predefined values by code, but also, typing any value that I want to?.
This control was taken from another software, but the idea is the same. The image in the left side shows predifined values and a value that I typed, and the next shows the ComboBox control that I made with basic code from standard library, in the last case I can only choose the default values but I cannot type any other value that I want to. What should I do to fix this? Thank you in advance.