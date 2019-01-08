MT4 I deactivated ... signal and it keep coming up

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I subscribed a signal called .... the guy has ruined my account. I went to tools to disable, but signal is not highlighted.  Each time i close the trade on Terminal it keep coming up. I am washing my account blowing up. who can help. MT4 does not have a live chat to help close the mad signal  ruining peoples life on their platform
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How does one cancel a signal?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.17 10:49

You can pause or cancel signal subscription in the signal subscriptions page, by clicking on the settings wheel, or in your MT4 terminal, by right clicking on the signal subscription name.



 
And there is a general procedure about how to deal with possible error/issue with Signal service (for subscribers) - read this post #9 
 
simply pause the signal subscription in your mt4 then turn off auto trading and vps
 
Traders are not protected on this platform, I have deactivated a signal. The system says I have no signal and yet it keep coming up
 
Jonathan Fasiku:
Traders are not protected on this platform, I have deactivated a signal. The system says I have no signal and yet it keep coming up

If you followed the guides and steps stated in this thread, the problem ought to have been resolved.

 
Jonathan Fasiku:
Traders are not protected on this platform, I have deactivated a signal. The system says I have no signal and yet it keep coming up

You deactivated the signal in the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab, but you haven't synchronized with your VPS in order for the changes to take effect.

The easiest way to suspend the signal subscription is to go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
The signal Dialogue Box is not highlighted, VPS is not Highlighted. The Signal Tab sows Subscribed. all the features under tools are not highlighting. I have two account of which I was able to Unsubscribe and it works, but my second account is showing no vps, no subscription and the signal keep coming. losing my money. 
 
Jonathan Fasiku:
The signal Dialogue Box is not highlighted, VPS is not Highlighted. The Signal Tab sows Subscribed. all the features under tools are not highlighting. I have two account of which I was able to Unsubscribe and it works, but my second account is showing no vps, no subscription and the signal keep coming. losing my money. 

Can't you read?

Follow my above instructions.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Can't you read?


You must be  retarded. 

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