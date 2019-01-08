MT4 I deactivated ... signal and it keep coming up
- MT4 Cannot Copy Trade
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
- Signal not opening and closing trades
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.17 10:49
You can pause or cancel signal subscription in the signal subscriptions page, by clicking on the settings wheel, or in your MT4 terminal, by right clicking on the signal subscription name.
Traders are not protected on this platform, I have deactivated a signal. The system says I have no signal and yet it keep coming up
If you followed the guides and steps stated in this thread, the problem ought to have been resolved.
Traders are not protected on this platform, I have deactivated a signal. The system says I have no signal and yet it keep coming up
You deactivated the signal in the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab, but you haven't synchronized with your VPS in order for the changes to take effect.
The easiest way to suspend the signal subscription is to go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
The signal Dialogue Box is not highlighted, VPS is not Highlighted. The Signal Tab sows Subscribed. all the features under tools are not highlighting. I have two account of which I was able to Unsubscribe and it works, but my second account is showing no vps, no subscription and the signal keep coming. losing my money.
Can't you read?
Follow my above instructions.
Can't you read?
You must be retarded.
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