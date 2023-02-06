Failing to connect to signal server

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hello MQL5 team

I need your help, 

I have failed to connect to signal server i subscribed Friday last week, please help.

 

Are you using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5, or are you using your home PC for example? 

--------------

If you are using VPS so read this post - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Not copying trades

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.08.12 06:51


Right click on your VPS (in MT4 Navigator window) and select Journal. Make a screenshot of the problematic part and post it here in order to tell you what is wrong.

Maybe it has to do with slippage, you may not opening some trades due to high slippage between your broker and signal's broker.


 

And -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal not copied

Vladimir Karputov , 2018.08.15 17:14

To answer you need at least a terminal log of a home PC from the time the signal was turned on and at the time when the copy was supposed to be made.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal not copied

Vladimir Karputov , 2018.08.15 17:51

Insert the log in the form of a code - in the form of a picture nothing is clear. Or attach the terminal journal as a file (NOT PICTURES !!!).

I also hope you understand that with an activated subscription to a signal, you MUST NOT OPEN THE POSITION MANUALLY?


 
And please - check the settings - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber#settings
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5
How to Subscribe to a Signal - Trading Signals and Copy Trading - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
If you want to copy trading operations performed by a provider, you should subscribe to a signal. A weekly or monthly fee may be charged for the subscription. A valid MQL5.community account is required for a signal subscription. Specify the account details in the platform settings, tab Community. If you do not have an account yet, please...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Are you using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5, or are you using youer home PC for example? 

--------------

If you are using VPS so read this post - 


hello Sergey,

i am not using vps i am using pc full connected 24/7 but i get the error below



 
Sergey Golubev:

And -


I GET THE ERROR BELOW


 
Sergey Golubev:
And please - check the settings - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber#settings

I did exactly the correct thing, but i encountered the following during subscription i dont know what it means



 
Hellens:

I did exactly the correct thing, but i encountered the following during subscription i dont know what it means



It means that the trading condition of your broker/account/XAGUSD symbol is not compatible with the trading condition of the provider.
Not compatible.

 

And there is some general procedure about how to deal with possible error/issue with Signal service (for subscribers) - just to understand about the following:

  • it is the global issue which should be fixed by the Signal service delopers (MQ technical teams), or
  • it is something which is not related to the Signal service (subscription finished, internet problem, wrong settings, and so on).

-------------------

1. Post a screenshot of Community tab of Metatrader (hide private information from screenshot):


2. Post a screenshot of Signal tab of Metatrader:


3. Upload log files:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal not copied

Vladimir Karputov , 2018.08.15 17:14

To answer you need at least a terminal log of a home PC from the time the signal was turned on and at the time when the copy was supposed to be made.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal not copied

Vladimir Karputov , 2018.08.15 17:51

...

Insert the log in the form of code - in the form of a picture is not clear. Or attach the terminal journal as a file (NOT PICTURES !!!).

I also hope you understand that with an activated subscription to a signal, you MUST NOT OPEN THE POSITION MANUALLY?

Example of log file - 

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Не копируется сигнал

timurzyan, 2018.08.15 18:05

0       20:36:21.575    FC MT4 build 1090 started (Forex Club International Limited)
0       20:36:21.576    Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i7-2600  @ 3.40GHz, RAM: 13130 / 16339 Mb, HDD: 68600 / 199449 Mb, GMT+06:00
0       20:36:21.576    Data Folder: C:\Users\kagas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\CE014884047B38E535332C971089AB90
2       20:36:24.172    Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:25.170    Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
0       20:36:26.281    '710073488': login on ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server through FX Server1 (ping: 171.18 ms)
0       20:36:28.024    '710073488': login datacenter on ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server through FX Server1 (ping: 171.18 ms)
0       20:36:28.321    '710073488': previous successful authorization performed from 188.130.158.116
2       20:36:29.067    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:29.209    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
0       20:36:29.318    '710073488': Signal - 'TWILIGHTTRADE PROFIT EA' for 'timurzyan' subscription found, 2018.09.13 expiration, enabled
0       20:36:29.318    '710073488': Signal - money management: use 35% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 1.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       20:36:29.318    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       20:36:29.409    MQL5.community: activated for 'timurzyan', balance: 61.00 (frozen: 60.00)
2       20:36:29.774    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:29.893    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:30.059    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:30.166    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:30.514    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:30.571    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:30.673    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:30.828    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:36:31.250    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:36:31.620    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       20:36:47.974    '710073488': ping to current access point FX Server1 is 171.72 ms
0       20:39:27.446    '710073488': Signal - 'TWILIGHTTRADE PROFIT EA' for 'timurzyan' subscription found, 2018.09.13 expiration, enabled
0       20:39:27.446    '710073488': Signal - money management: use 35% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       20:39:27.446    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       20:39:31.149    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:39:31.194    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:39:31.488    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:39:31.525    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       20:41:25.989    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       20:42:31.116    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:42:31.163    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:42:31.481    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:42:31.498    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:45:31.085    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:45:31.133    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:45:31.462    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:45:31.467    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       20:46:25.999    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       20:48:31.055    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:48:31.100    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:48:31.407    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:48:31.432    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       20:51:25.998    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       20:51:31.023    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:51:31.070    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:51:31.406    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       20:51:31.517    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:54:31.102    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:54:31.194    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:54:31.541    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:54:31.580    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
0       20:55:48.016    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       20:56:25.997    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       20:56:51.893    '710073488': instant order sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       20:56:53.096    '710073488': order was opened : #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
2       20:57:31.070    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:57:31.164    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       20:57:31.479    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       20:57:31.567    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:00:31.038    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:00:31.133    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:00:31.596    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:00:31.658    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       21:01:00.637    '710073488': pending order buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:01:02.708    '710073488': order was opened : #29856895 buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:01:18.488    '710073488': delete pending order #29856895 buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:01:20.747    '710073488': pending order #29856895 was deleted
0       21:01:26.017    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:01:55.578    '710073488': pending order sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:01:56.777    '710073488': order was opened : #29856926 sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:03:14.071    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       21:03:31.101    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:03:31.216    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:03:31.452    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:03:31.905    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       21:06:26.004    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
2       21:06:31.070    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:06:31.650    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:06:32.194    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2       21:06:32.470    Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
2       21:06:43.004    Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed
2       21:06:51.785    Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed
0       21:08:21.558    '710073488': order #29856926 sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 activated at price 1.13197
0       21:11:26.007    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:15:18.146    '710073488': modify order #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:15:19.954    '710073488': order #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 was modified -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:15:38.136    '710073488': modify order #29856926 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:15:38.644    '710073488': order #29856926 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 was modified -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:16:25.996    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:17:38.980    '710073488': pending order sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:17:39.794    '710073488': order was opened : #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
0       21:18:05.199    '710073488': modify pending order #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> price: 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:18:06.025    '710073488': pending order #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD was modified -> price: 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650
0       21:21:26.013    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:26:26.027    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:31:25.995    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:36:26.025    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:41:26.011    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:46:26.037    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:51:26.034    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:56:26.023    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       22:01:26.020    '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server

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After that - some other questions may be asked:

  • your account and provider's account are compatible? means: he is on real/live and you are on real account? he is on MT5 hedging and you are on MT5 hedging account?
  • broker's limitations: some brokers are blocking the signal subscriptions,
  • some other reasons ...

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How to avoid possibe issue - some steps:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

mql4 protocol not working windows 8.1

Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.08 05:27

I am on Windows 8,1 now tryping this post.
I have no idea about any mql4 protocol on Windows originally running ...

------------- 

  1. First of all - make sure that your IE is on version 8 or higher.

  2. Do not use old build of MT4, update MT4 to the latest build
    (How to get latest builds for MT4 with MetaEditor https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061)

  3. And subscribe directly from Metatrader - follow this instruction -
    (How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731)


 
Sergey Golubev:

It means that the trading condition of your broker/account/XAGUSD symbol is not compatible with the trading condition of the provider.
Not compatible.



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