Failing to connect to signal server
Are you using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5, or are you using your home PC for example?
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If you are using VPS so read this post -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.08.12 06:51
Right click on your VPS (in MT4 Navigator window) and select Journal. Make a screenshot of the problematic part and post it here in order to tell you what is wrong.
Maybe it has to do with slippage, you may not opening some trades due to high slippage between your broker and signal's broker.
And -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov , 2018.08.15 17:14
To answer you need at least a terminal log of a home PC from the time the signal was turned on and at the time when the copy was supposed to be made.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov , 2018.08.15 17:51
Insert the log in the form of a code - in the form of a picture nothing is clear. Or attach the terminal journal as a file (NOT PICTURES !!!).
I also hope you understand that with an activated subscription to a signal, you MUST NOT OPEN THE POSITION MANUALLY?
- www.metatrader5.com
Are you using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5, or are you using youer home PC for example?
--------------
If you are using VPS so read this post -
hello Sergey,
i am not using vps i am using pc full connected 24/7 but i get the error below
And -
I GET THE ERROR BELOW
And please - check the settings - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber#settings
I did exactly the correct thing, but i encountered the following during subscription i dont know what it means
I did exactly the correct thing, but i encountered the following during subscription i dont know what it means
It means that the trading condition of your broker/account/XAGUSD symbol is not compatible with the trading condition of the provider.
Not compatible.
And there is some general procedure about how to deal with possible error/issue with Signal service (for subscribers) - just to understand about the following:
- it is the global issue which should be fixed by the Signal service delopers (MQ technical teams), or
- it is something which is not related to the Signal service (subscription finished, internet problem, wrong settings, and so on).
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1. Post a screenshot of Community tab of Metatrader (hide private information from screenshot):
2. Post a screenshot of Signal tab of Metatrader:
3. Upload log files:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov , 2018.08.15 17:14
To answer you need at least a terminal log of a home PC from the time the signal was turned on and at the time when the copy was supposed to be made.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov , 2018.08.15 17:51
...
Insert the log in the form of code - in the form of a picture is not clear. Or attach the terminal journal as a file (NOT PICTURES !!!).
I also hope you understand that with an activated subscription to a signal, you MUST NOT OPEN THE POSITION MANUALLY?
Example of log file -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
timurzyan, 2018.08.15 18:05
0 20:36:21.575 FC MT4 build 1090 started (Forex Club International Limited) 0 20:36:21.576 Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Intel Core i7-2600 @ 3.40GHz, RAM: 13130 / 16339 Mb, HDD: 68600 / 199449 Mb, GMT+06:00 0 20:36:21.576 Data Folder: C:\Users\kagas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\CE014884047B38E535332C971089AB90 2 20:36:24.172 Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:25.170 Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 0 20:36:26.281 '710073488': login on ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server through FX Server1 (ping: 171.18 ms) 0 20:36:28.024 '710073488': login datacenter on ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server through FX Server1 (ping: 171.18 ms) 0 20:36:28.321 '710073488': previous successful authorization performed from 188.130.158.116 2 20:36:29.067 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:29.209 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 0 20:36:29.318 '710073488': Signal - 'TWILIGHTTRADE PROFIT EA' for 'timurzyan' subscription found, 2018.09.13 expiration, enabled 0 20:36:29.318 '710073488': Signal - money management: use 35% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 1.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled 0 20:36:29.318 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 20:36:29.409 MQL5.community: activated for 'timurzyan', balance: 61.00 (frozen: 60.00) 2 20:36:29.774 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:29.893 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:30.059 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:30.166 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:30.514 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:30.571 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:30.673 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:30.828 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:36:31.250 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:36:31.620 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 20:36:47.974 '710073488': ping to current access point FX Server1 is 171.72 ms 0 20:39:27.446 '710073488': Signal - 'TWILIGHTTRADE PROFIT EA' for 'timurzyan' subscription found, 2018.09.13 expiration, enabled 0 20:39:27.446 '710073488': Signal - money management: use 35% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled 0 20:39:27.446 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 20:39:31.149 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:39:31.194 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:39:31.488 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:39:31.525 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 20:41:25.989 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 20:42:31.116 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:42:31.163 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:42:31.481 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:42:31.498 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:45:31.085 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:45:31.133 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:45:31.462 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:45:31.467 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 20:46:25.999 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 20:48:31.055 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:48:31.100 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:48:31.407 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:48:31.432 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 20:51:25.998 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 20:51:31.023 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:51:31.070 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:51:31.406 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 20:51:31.517 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:54:31.102 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:54:31.194 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:54:31.541 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:54:31.580 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 0 20:55:48.016 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 20:56:25.997 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 20:56:51.893 '710073488': instant order sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 20:56:53.096 '710073488': order was opened : #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 2 20:57:31.070 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:57:31.164 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 20:57:31.479 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 20:57:31.567 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:00:31.038 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:00:31.133 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:00:31.596 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:00:31.658 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 21:01:00.637 '710073488': pending order buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:01:02.708 '710073488': order was opened : #29856895 buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:01:18.488 '710073488': delete pending order #29856895 buy stop 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:01:20.747 '710073488': pending order #29856895 was deleted 0 21:01:26.017 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:01:55.578 '710073488': pending order sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:01:56.777 '710073488': order was opened : #29856926 sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:03:14.071 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 21:03:31.101 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:03:31.216 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:03:31.452 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:03:31.905 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 21:06:26.004 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 2 21:06:31.070 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:06:31.650 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:06:32.194 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: loaded successfully 2 21:06:32.470 Script TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 2 21:06:43.004 Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis EURUSD,H1: removed 2 21:06:51.785 Custom indicator TC.TechnicalAnalysis GBPUSD,H1: removed 0 21:08:21.558 '710073488': order #29856926 sell limit 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 activated at price 1.13197 0 21:11:26.007 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:15:18.146 '710073488': modify order #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:15:19.954 '710073488': order #29856725 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.13062 was modified -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:15:38.136 '710073488': modify order #29856926 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:15:38.644 '710073488': order #29856926 sell 0.04 EURUSD at 1.13197 was modified -> sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:16:25.996 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:17:38.980 '710073488': pending order sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:17:39.794 '710073488': order was opened : #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 0 21:18:05.199 '710073488': modify pending order #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> price: 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:18:06.025 '710073488': pending order #29857649 sell limit 0.02 EURUSD was modified -> price: 1.13350 sl: 0.00000 tp: 1.12650 0 21:21:26.013 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:26:26.027 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:31:25.995 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:36:26.025 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:41:26.011 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:46:26.037 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:51:26.034 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 21:56:26.023 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server 0 22:01:26.020 '710073488': Signal - connecting to signal server
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After that - some other questions may be asked:
- your account and provider's account are compatible? means: he is on real/live and you are on real account? he is on MT5 hedging and you are on MT5 hedging account?
- broker's limitations: some brokers are blocking the signal subscriptions,
- some other reasons ...
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How to avoid possibe issue - some steps:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
mql4 protocol not working windows 8.1
Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.08 05:27
I am on Windows 8,1 now tryping this post.
I have no idea about any mql4 protocol on Windows originally running ...
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- First of all - make sure that your IE is on version 8 or higher.
- Do not use old build of MT4, update MT4 to the latest build
(How to get latest builds for MT4 with MetaEditor https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/284061)
- And subscribe directly from Metatrader - follow this instruction -
(How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731)
It means that the trading condition of your broker/account/XAGUSD symbol is not compatible with the trading condition of the provider.
Not compatible.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello MQL5 team
I need your help,
I have failed to connect to signal server i subscribed Friday last week, please help.