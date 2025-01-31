Experts: Hedging Martingale

New comment
 

Hedging Martingale:

Hedging Martingale opens two trades of buy and sell together,and uses the martingale method.

Hedging Martingale

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Hedging Martingale
Hedging Martingale
  • www.mql5.com
Hedging Martingale has 5 versions, opens two trades of buy and sell together,and uses the martingale method. If the trade goes in the opposite direction after a predetermined number of pips, then it opens another trade in the same direction of the first trade. The process repeats itself until profit is taken. By opening a trade only with a new...
 

cannot trade live multiple currencies at the same time. shows error of: invalid lots amount for OrderSend function

 
summan:

Try to set a different magic number for each pair

And increase margin.

 
Dadidam:

Hello,

I would like to have a precision, when working with a batch of 0.1.

If the trend is bullish, the 0.1 BUY will win while the 0.1 SELL will lose.

The EA will open a 0.2 SELL to compensate.

If the trend continues to be bullish, the EA will open a 0.4 SELL to make up for the 2 losses or not?

Thank you in advance.


Right.

 
This is very interesting to try.

Can i have the URL download link?

It seems i can't see the link on the page.

Thank you.

 
Hello the EA does not work live
The tests are good but in real account there will be no orders, and no matter how hard I try, I do not know why this happens.
Please help
 

Daniforex66:

Hello the EA does not work live

The tests are good but in real account there will be no orders, and no matter how hard I try, I do not know why this happens.

Please help


//******************************************************************

Make sure that you do not work with ECN broker,
Run it on live trading and demo account if it works fine then it shuld work on live account,
If not then you do not have enough money.
 
Daniforex66:

Please only post in English in the forum.

I have translated your post with the site's tool this time.

 

Hi there 

Nice ea you done. I not really a coder but is it possible to make the Buy/Sell open order to go one direction only? Example: Hedging Martingale only open trades of buy/sell and uses the martingale method.

 
lsqnet79:

Hi there 

Hello

Try this:https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20884

 

This is very interesting. is there a guide to the different versions offered to download. i guess there is about 5, I looked at the code, but didnt see explanation as to difference in performance.

Is there  a way to combine this with a directional indicator such as 3 moving averages, so it would try to move with the trend ?

Or perhaps a way to stop it from trading in certain types of markets that are usually causing losing trades ?

thank you. 

1234567
New comment