Experts: Hedging Martingale
cannot trade live multiple currencies at the same time. shows error of: invalid lots amount for OrderSend function
Try to set a different magic number for each pair
And increase margin.
Hello,
I would like to have a precision, when working with a batch of 0.1.
If the trend is bullish, the 0.1 BUY will win while the 0.1 SELL will lose.
The EA will open a 0.2 SELL to compensate.
If the trend continues to be bullish, the EA will open a 0.4 SELL to make up for the 2 losses or not?
Thank you in advance.
Right.
Daniforex66:
Hello the EA does not work live
The tests are good but in real account there will be no orders, and no matter how hard I try, I do not know why this happens.
Please help
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Hi there
Nice ea you done. I not really a coder but is it possible to make the Buy/Sell open order to go one direction only? Example: Hedging Martingale only open trades of buy/sell and uses the martingale method.
Hi there
Hello
Try this:https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20884
This is very interesting. is there a guide to the different versions offered to download. i guess there is about 5, I looked at the code, but didnt see explanation as to difference in performance.
Is there a way to combine this with a directional indicator such as 3 moving averages, so it would try to move with the trend ?
Or perhaps a way to stop it from trading in certain types of markets that are usually causing losing trades ?
thank you.
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Hedging Martingale:
Hedging Martingale opens two trades of buy and sell together,and uses the martingale method.
Author: Aharon Tzadik