Experts: Hedging Martingale - page 6
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Hi,
If it opens more than 2 sub sequent orders, it closes all when the last order comes in profit. It would be great, if it would close orders on average of all the open orders in profit.
can you please guide me how to do close trades on an average profit target
?
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version 6 missing...plz upload
regards
version 6 missing...plz upload
regards
All versions are uploaded :
Hedging Martingale
Hedging Martingale1
Hedging Martingale2
Hedging Martingale3
Hedging Martingale4
Hedging Martingale5----------------------------------------------
+ = 6 versions
All versions are uploaded :
Hedging Martingale
Hedging Martingale1
Hedging Martingale2
Hedging Martingale3
Hedging Martingale4
Hedging Martingale5----------------------------------------------
+ = 6 versions
*Version 6 you will have both buy and sell orders at any given time