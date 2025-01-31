Experts: Hedging Martingale - page 6

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Hi,

If it opens more than 2 sub sequent orders, it closes all when the last order comes in profit. It would be great, if it would close orders on average of all the open orders in profit.

can you please guide me how to do close trades on an average profit target

?

 
Naresh kumar #:

If you have any special requests please go to " Freelance "

 
Hi, I could not find V6, Please suggest me for download Thank you
 
do you have the v6 version
 

version 6 missing...plz upload

regards

 
summan #:

version 6 missing...plz upload

regards

All versions are uploaded :

Hedging Martingale

Hedging Martingale1

Hedging Martingale2

Hedging Martingale3

Hedging Martingale4

Hedging Martingale5

----------------------------------------------

 + = 6 versions

 
Hedging Martingale1 file is missing only 5 files
 
Aharon Tzadik #:

All versions are uploaded :

Hedging Martingale

Hedging Martingale1

Hedging Martingale2

Hedging Martingale3

Hedging Martingale4

Hedging Martingale5

----------------------------------------------

 + = 6 versions


*Version 6 you will have both buy and sell orders at any given time

 
Where is the link of this Hedging Martingale expert advisor?
Please anyone share it 
[Deleted]  
@Usman Faisal #: Where is the link of this Hedging Martingale expert advisor? Please anyone share it 
On the very first post, there is a link to the CodeBase publication. Use a desktop browser, not a mobile browser.
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