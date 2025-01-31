Experts: Hedging Martingale - page 3

New comment
 
Po Pa:

Hello

The EA does not work well with ECN broker.

 
Thanks Aharon for this EA. Can it work on MT5?
 
Segosele Ntsoane Concepts:
Thanks Aharon for this EA. Can it work on MT5?

No.

 

Please add PipStepExponent or PipStepMultiplier parameter in Last version. For e.g if we put Pipstep at 10 and PipstepExponent at 2, then it will open next orders at 20 pips, 40,80,160, ... and so on. This may minimise drawdown if there is huge move in market.

Thanks and regards

 
summan:

Please add PipStepExponent or PipStepMultiplier parameter in Last version. For e.g if we put Pipstep at 10 and PipstepExponent at 2, then it will open next orders at 20 pips, 40,80,160, ... and so on. This may minimise drawdown if there is huge move in market.

Thanks and regards

Hello

I want people to use this EA without spoiling it,if you have any ideas please go to "Freelance" section.

 
Not Work, only one order
Files:
Immagine.png  263 kb
 
fx2020eu:
Not Work, only one order

The EA works fine, you should pay some one to explain to you how to use EA's

 
with the default settings it doesn't work, when I pay I try better
 
fx2020eu:
with the default settings it doesn't work, when I pay I try better

HEDGUNG MARTINGALE

If you dont know how to use EAs you should pay some one to help you.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

If you dont know how to use EAs you should pay some one to help you.

martingale 6 not work

1234567
New comment