Experts: Hedging Martingale - page 3
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Hello
The EA does not work well with ECN broker.
Thanks Aharon for this EA. Can it work on MT5?
No.
Please add PipStepExponent or PipStepMultiplier parameter in Last version. For e.g if we put Pipstep at 10 and PipstepExponent at 2, then it will open next orders at 20 pips, 40,80,160, ... and so on. This may minimise drawdown if there is huge move in market.
Thanks and regards
Please add PipStepExponent or PipStepMultiplier parameter in Last version. For e.g if we put Pipstep at 10 and PipstepExponent at 2, then it will open next orders at 20 pips, 40,80,160, ... and so on. This may minimise drawdown if there is huge move in market.
Thanks and regards
Hello
I want people to use this EA without spoiling it,if you have any ideas please go to "Freelance" section.
Not Work, only one order
The EA works fine, you should pay some one to explain to you how to use EA's
with the default settings it doesn't work, when I pay I try better
If you dont know how to use EAs you should pay some one to help you.
If you dont know how to use EAs you should pay some one to help you.
martingale 6 not work