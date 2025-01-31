Experts: Hedging Martingale - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
martingale 6 not work
All EAs have the same code with a small change, they all work fine with or without default parameters.
may i know the conservative set up of this hedging martingale pls. i tried many times to make my own set up but end up burning my demo account. really appriciate it if anyone helps me. thank you in advance.
You need to optimize:How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
hi sir, Im a fan of your EA i want to ask if can u copy the EA I have, I tried your EA version 6 but when I put non 1minute timeframe its only opentrade 1 buy and 1 sell c
The EA works fine , you are doing some thing wrong :
You have to wait for trades,
Make sure you do not work with ECN broker,
Try working with another broker, some times the broker does not allow trading.
You need to optimize:
How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
Or pay someone to help you.
can you code me martingale, same like my ea that I have
Yes, i can , but i don't have time , please go to "freelance".
where is the freelancer area
where is the freelancer area
Top of every page, click on Freelance.
Hello Sir it is a great work you shared here thank you, I have looked into the code but not fully get it can you point me to any studying material it will be great to learn mql4 language I looked to (MQL4 Reference) its very useful but not detailed I trust that you are very good at this language .
Thank You Again,
Regards.