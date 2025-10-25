Coders joking :-D - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hahaha!.. really lol :))
Is this also a joke...??
Is this also a joke...??
No threats found by Symantec
Is this also a joke...??
It was already discussed many times on the forum -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Avira detected virus/trojan on update 871
Simon Gniadkowski, 2014.02.10 18:18Before you start making public accusations you should check your facts . . . have you verified this is not a false positive ?
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Вопросы от "чайника"
Renat Fatkhullin, 2011.10.10 00:27
The installer has no virus - this is another false alarm on a polymorphic engine protection.
Open the properties of any of our executable file to view digital signatures - they are signed (and hence files unchanged since inception):
and more here:
Avira detected virus/trojan on update 87
----------------So, you came too late
:)
Is this also a joke...??