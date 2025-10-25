Coders joking :-D - page 5

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OS difficulty
 
Arthur Albano:

Stack Overflow
 
Anthony Garot:

hahaha!.. really lol :))

 
I bought myself a tablet. Now I wash my hands after eating :)
 

Is this also a joke...??


ha ha...rrrr

 
SickOfScam:

Is this also a joke...??


No threats found by Symantec


 
SickOfScam:

Is this also a joke...??



It was already discussed many times on the forum - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Avira detected virus/trojan on update 871

Simon Gniadkowski, 2014.02.10 18:18

Before you start making public accusations you should check your facts . . .  have you verified this is not a false positive ?

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Вопросы от "чайника"

Renat Fatkhullin, 2011.10.10 00:27

The installer has no virus - this is another false alarm on a polymorphic engine protection.

Open the properties of any of our executable file to view digital signatures - they are signed (and hence files unchanged since inception):





and more here: 

Avira detected virus/trojan on update 87 

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So, you came too late
:)
 
SickOfScam:

Is this also a joke...??



For sure Avira is a joke.
 
 
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