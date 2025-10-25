Coders joking :-D - page 7
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.. coder in the weekends ♒ 👀🔢
:))
.. Coders also need weekends :))
//-- Deadline ( oops... )
:'))
Hopefully
all of us can get through this crisis well.
God be with us.
men will be shocked :')
ChaiGPT with AI.
ChaiGPT with AI.
🤣 🤣 🤣