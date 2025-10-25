Coders joking :-D - page 4

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"I've got a really good UDP joke to tell you, but I don't know if you'll get it"
 
debugging
 
Anthony Garot:
"I've got a really good UDP joke to tell you, but I don't know if you'll get it"
:-D
 
Optimist (Analyst), pessimist (The boss), programmer (coder).

An optimist says: “the glass is half full :) ”

A pessimist says: “the glass is half empty :( ”

A programmer says: “the glass is twice as large as necessary *.* ”


 
Yohana Parmi:
Optimist (Analyst), pessimist (The boss), programmer (coder).

An optimist says: “the glass is half full :) ”

A pessimist says: “the glass is half empty :( ”

A programmer says: “the glass is twice as large as necessary *.* ”


Related to your joke:

A programmer puts two glasses on his bedside table before going sleep. One full, in case he gets thirsty, and one empty, in case he doesn’t.

 
Anthony Garot:

Related to your joke:

A programmer puts two glasses on his bedside table before going sleep. One full, in case he gets thirsty, and one empty, in case he doesn’t.

hehehe.... :-D 

and it's true :-D

 

Analysts easily say "you need more features." :)


Usually, coder will be "sad" if the boss recruits new analysts, because analysts will design whatever they want,
and coders must work hard in programming.

And the boss will generally view the honor to analysts that have designed the system very well,
and more often see "bugs" always as mistakes from coders side without seeing how difficult to code it :))

 
standards


This reminds me of all the flavors of Linux one can chose.

 
Anthony Garot:


This reminds me of all the flavors of Linux one can chose.

loool so true
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