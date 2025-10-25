Coders joking :-D - page 4
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"I've got a really good UDP joke to tell you, but I don't know if you'll get it"
A programmer says: “the glass is twice as large as necessary *.* ”
A programmer says: “the glass is twice as large as necessary *.* ”
Related to your joke:
Related to your joke:
hehehe.... :-D
and it's true :-D
Analysts easily say "you need more features." :)
Usually, coder will be "sad" if the boss recruits new analysts, because analysts will design whatever they want,
and coders must work hard in programming.
And the boss will generally view the honor to analysts that have designed the system very well,
and more often see "bugs" always as mistakes from coders side without seeing how difficult to code it :))
This reminds me of all the flavors of Linux one can chose.
This reminds me of all the flavors of Linux one can chose.