Coders joking :-D

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Alain Verleyen:

But month is a collection of days, how to measure night by month? better to measure if by hours! ;-)

 
Alain Verleyen:

You look like Jason Bateman.

Jason Bateman

 

A group of computer science geeks were listening to a lecture about Java programming at a university.

After the lecture, one of the men leaned over and grabbed a woman’s breast.

Woman: Hey! That’s private OK ?

The man hesitated for a second looking confused.

Man: But I thought we were in the same class.

 
Conor Dailey:

You look like Jason Bateman.


That's a good one...loool
 
Attila Alp Oğuz:

A group of computer science geeks were listening to a lecture about Java programming at a university.

After the lecture, one of the men leaned over and grabbed a woman’s breast.

Woman: Hey! That’s private OK ?

The man hesitated for a second looking confused.

Man: But I thought we were in the same class.

Excellent !
 
Tab spaces debate
 

And related to the last, but funny for a different reason:

tab spaces fruit

 

A manager, a mechanical engineer, and software analyst are driving back from convention through the mountains.
Suddenly, as they crest a hill, the brakes on the car go out and they fly careening down the mountain.
After scraping against numerous guardrails, they come to a stop in the ditch. Everyone gets out of the car to assess the damage.

The manager says, "Let's form a group to collaborate ideas on how we can solve this issue."

The mechanical engineer suggests, "We should disassemble the car and analyze each part for failure."

The software analyst says, "Let's push it back up the hill and see if it does it again."

 
Alain Verleyen:

A manager, a mechanical engineer, and software analyst are driving back from convention through the mountains.
Suddenly, as they crest a hill, the brakes on the car go out and they fly careening down the mountain.
After scraping against numerous guardrails, they come to a stop in the ditch. Everyone gets out of the car to assess the damage.

The manager says, "Let's form a group to collaborate ideas on how we can solve this issue."

The mechanical engineer suggests, "We should disassemble the car and analyze each part for failure."

The software analyst says, "Let's push it back up the hill and see if it does it again."

Hahaha . 
I know a slightly different version .

The software analyst is a Microsoft Support Employee and he says "Lets close all the windows and open them again"

 
its good.
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