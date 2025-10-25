Coders joking :-D
But month is a collection of days, how to measure night by month? better to measure if by hours! ;-)
A group of computer science geeks were listening to a lecture about Java programming at a university.
After the lecture, one of the men leaned over and grabbed a woman’s breast.
Woman: Hey! That’s private OK ?
The man hesitated for a second looking confused.
Man: But I thought we were in the same class.
You look like Jason Bateman.
A group of computer science geeks were listening to a lecture about Java programming at a university.
After the lecture, one of the men leaned over and grabbed a woman’s breast.
Woman: Hey! That’s private OK ?
The man hesitated for a second looking confused.
Man: But I thought we were in the same class.
A
manager, a mechanical engineer, and software analyst are driving back
from convention through the mountains.
Suddenly, as they crest a hill, the brakes on the car go out and they fly careening down the mountain.
After scraping against numerous guardrails, they come to a stop in the ditch. Everyone gets out of the car to assess the damage.
The manager says, "Let's form a group to collaborate ideas on how we can solve this issue."
The mechanical engineer suggests, "We should disassemble the car and analyze each part for failure."
The software analyst says, "Let's push it back up the hill and see if it does it again."
A
manager, a mechanical engineer, and software analyst are driving back
from convention through the mountains.
Suddenly, as they crest a hill, the brakes on the car go out and they fly careening down the mountain.
After scraping against numerous guardrails, they come to a stop in the ditch. Everyone gets out of the car to assess the damage.
The manager says, "Let's form a group to collaborate ideas on how we can solve this issue."
The mechanical engineer suggests, "We should disassemble the car and analyze each part for failure."
The software analyst says, "Let's push it back up the hill and see if it does it again."
Hahaha .
I know a slightly different version .
The software analyst is a Microsoft Support Employee and he says "Lets close all the windows and open them again"
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