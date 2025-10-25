Coders joking :-D - page 3
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Coders joking :-D
Alain Verleyen, 2018.11.20 14:19
#define single_night six_months
"Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway."—Tanenbaum, Andrew S. (1989). Computer Networks. New Jersey: Prentice-Hall. p. 57. ISBN 0-13-166836-6.
The programmer's wife sent him to the grocery store.........
I heard that one differently..
The programmer's wife sent him to the grocery store.
She told him to "buy a pack of butter. If they have eggs, buy 10."
He returned with 10 packs of butter and no eggs.
His wife asked "Why did you buy all this butter!?"
He replied "They had eggs".