Coders joking :-D - page 3

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Jox90:

Also like Kenneth Branagh.


 
  
#define single_night six_months
 
 
(This is old school.)


"Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway."

Tanenbaum, Andrew S. (1989). Computer Networks. New Jersey: Prentice-Hall. p. 57. ISBN 0-13-166836-6.
 
Change stuff and see what happens
 
  
//+----------------------Functions-----------------------------------+
string AskTheServiceDesk(string question)
  {
   return("Ask in the Forum")
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 


 
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:

The programmer's wife sent him to the grocery store.........

I heard that one differently..

The programmer's wife sent him to the grocery store.

She told him to "buy a pack of butter. If they have eggs, buy 10."

He returned with 10 packs of butter and no eggs.

His wife asked "Why did you buy all this butter!?"

He replied "They had eggs".

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