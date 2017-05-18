Avira detected virus/trojan on update 871

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Today my Meta Trader 5 has update to version 871, but after the program restart, Avira found virus or trojan TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen on ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.dll & ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.exe. It is ok, or there is a virus/trojan. Is there someone who had the same experience?

 
After I removed the trojan, MetaTrader 5 back to 868.
 
Not sorry. I am having AVG and it did not catch any virus after updating.
 
I just want to make sure about that. I hope that isn't a virus or trojan. thanks new digital.
 
biantoro:
Today my Meta Trader 5 has update to version 871, but after the program restart, Avira found virus or trojan TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen on ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.dll & ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.exe. It is ok, or there is a virus/trojan. Is there someone who had the same experience?

You are right to be careful,  did you report this via the Service Desk ?  if you haven't then please do . . .  it is most likely to be a false positive,  MT4 and MT5 are both reported as packed images so your AV may be having problems determining if the file is malicious.
 
to raptor, I already report this via service desk. I hope avira false about this update. Thanks.
 
biantoro:
to raptor, I already report this via service desk. I hope avira false about this update. Thanks.
Thank you 
 
newdigital:
Not sorry. I am having AVG and it did not catch any virus after updating.
I am having the same issue. What do you suggest? Changing my antivirus?
 

The same issue also occur when you get update from Beta version of the new MT4.

But I am using the free version of Avira. I don't know about the paid version.

 
biantoro:
Today my Meta Trader 5 has update to version 871, but after the program restart, Avira found virus or trojan TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen on ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.dll & ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.exe. It is ok, or there is a virus/trojan. Is there someone who had the same experience?

I had the same problem with avira. I just passed to AVG and everything turned normal. Wasn't a virus
 

I have received since 01.23.2014 10 x Virus 'TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen' is a Trojaner for Spionage

 I have MT4 and this had not to do with the update. The Virus is in the Metatradermanager

and Metaquotes sent out this Trojaner with a .exe Datei. This is criminal from Metaquotes. 

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