defn: maximum deposit load
In the signal for copying?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Which ratio do you consider most by choosing a signal?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.08 07:40
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
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In the signal for copying?
"max. deposit load" = maximum experienced deposit load
"max. deposit load" = maximum experienced deposit load
dear Sergey, i know the definition from the chart of course, my qn is how this is derived? and what does it mean if it is too high or too low ? thanks
I did not find the article about it (so we can only think about the meaning of it).
But I am thinking that it is max deposit of signal provider which were loaded during the trading.
Do you know about "drawdown based on floating equity open trades?"
So, I think - it is similar or same.
dear Sergey, i know the definition from the chart of course, my qn is how this is derived? and what does it mean if it is too high or too low ? thanks
and I think - it is correlated with this one -
Because the subscriber can see about "max deposit load" for signal provider to estimate his deposit load during the subscribing to the signal.
I think - it is same "use no more than ...% of deposit" which is having by the signal provider.
I mean - if you are going to subscribe to his signal so it may be good to know about his "use no more than ...% of deposit" so you can see this "use no more than ...% of deposit".
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But I did nt find any source (article or any) to read about it, so it is just my thinking only.
and I think - it is correlated with this one -
Because the subscriber can see about "max deposit load" for signal provider to estimate his deposit load during the subscribing to the signal.
I think - it is same "use no more than ...% of deposit" which is having by the signal provider.
I mean - if you are going to subscribe to his signal so it may be good to know about his "use no more than ...% of deposit" so you can see this "use no more than ...% of deposit".
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But I did nt find any source (article or any) to read about it, so it is just my thinking only.
but your chart example is 136.6% , how can it be more than 100% of deposit? thanks
It means that the signal provider deposited more money to the account, and this max deposit load is calculated based on initial deposit.
Example:
- Signal provider started to trade with 300 dollars. He has subscribers.
- Signal provider is losing money, and to save his account - he deposited 1000 dollars more. And his subscribers were losing oney (because they were not deposited to their accounts, and he is winning because he deposited).
- And max deposit load is calculated based on initial 300 dollars.
hi, can you kindly explain what is "max. deposit load" and how does it effect trades.
was are the significance if this load is too high or too low?
thanks
Its the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.
The larger the value the larger the risk taken by the signal.
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hi, can you kindly explain what is "max. deposit load" and how does it effect trades.
was are the significance if this load is too high or too low?
thanks