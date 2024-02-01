defn: maximum deposit load - page 2
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It means that the signal provider deposited more money to the account, and this max deposit load is calculated based on initial deposit.
Example:
Its the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.
The larger the value the larger the risk taken by the signal.
Hi Sergery,
Can you please explain how to use Deposit load or margin level% factor in planning maximum money to put in?
It is more than 15 years I have been following you.
Can you please direct me to a link where Risk Capital system is being planned based on number of lots, pips, amount and anticipated frequency of trades and anticipated drawdown.
The intention is to maximise the use of capital without taking undue risks and with no STOP LOSS and without triggering stop-out and margin calls while utilising
(a) leverage
(b) no of lots
(c) size of lots
(d) anticipated frequencies/turnover of each lot
(e) anticipated drawdown/maximum holding period and maximum risk
Thanks n rgds
optionhk
Hi Sergery,
Can you please explain how to use Deposit load or margin level% factor in planning maximum money to put in?...
In the signals?
It is correct reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
defn: maximum deposit load
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.11.18 09:28
Its the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.
The larger the value the larger the risk taken by the signal.
This deposit load percentage is participasting in the calculation of the lot size for subscribers - look at the following thread/posts:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page93#comment_4052813
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
"max. deposit load" = maximum experienced deposit load
Deposit load is supposed to be : margin / equity (expressed in %), how is that possible to have a max deposit load of 136.6 % ?
Deposit load is supposed to be : margin / equity (expressed in %), how is that possible to have a max deposit load of 136.6 % ?
This is term in signal subscription setting (and 95% as a maximum):
If it is related to this image about 135.6% (for signal provider) so - no idea.
But I think that it is some term too.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
defn: maximum deposit load
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.18 07:12
"max. deposit load" = maximum experienced deposit load
This is term in signal subscription setting (and 95% as a maximum):
If it is related to this image about 135.6% (for signal provider) so - no idea.
But I think that it is some term too.
Exactly. Some signals shows a max deposit load greater than 100%. As Deposit load % = 100 * margin / equity that means margin would be greater than equity. I don't see how it's possible as it would results in a margin call and a stop out.
It possible when there is a margin call. Original margin 10000.00 equity 7407.00 max. deposit load 135%
does this mean that the max deposit load, on the signals page is relative, and can decrease?