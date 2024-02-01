defn: maximum deposit load - page 2

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Sergey Golubev:

It means that the signal provider deposited more money to the account, and this max deposit load is calculated based on initial deposit.

Example:

  • Signal provider started to trade with 300 dollars. He has subscribers.
  • Signal provider is losing money, and to save his account - he deposited 1000 dollars more. And his subscribers were losing oney (because they were not deposited to their accounts, and he is winning because he deposited).
  • And max deposit load is calculated based on initial 300 dollars.

thank u sergey, i understand ! 
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Its the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.

The larger the value the larger the risk taken by the signal.

thank u eleni, understand and appreciated !! thks 
 
What is the difference between max deposit load% and deposit load % under the risks section of a signal
 

Hi Sergery, 

Can you please explain how to use Deposit load or margin level% factor in planning maximum money to put in?

It is more than 15 years I have been following you.

Can you please  direct me to a link where Risk Capital system is being planned based on number of lots, pips, amount and anticipated frequency of trades and anticipated drawdown.

The intention is to maximise the use of capital without taking undue risks and with no STOP LOSS and without triggering stop-out and margin calls while utilising

(a) leverage

(b) no of lots

(c) size of lots

(d) anticipated frequencies/turnover of each lot

(e) anticipated drawdown/maximum holding period and maximum risk 

Thanks n rgds

optionhk

 
optionshk:

Hi Sergery, 

Can you please explain how to use Deposit load or margin level% factor in planning maximum money to put in?

...

In the signals?
It is correct reply -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

defn: maximum deposit load

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.11.18 09:28

Its the percentage of the amount used for margin over equity.

The larger the value the larger the risk taken by the signal.

This deposit load percentage is participasting in the calculation of the lot size for subscribers - look at the following thread/posts:

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.02.01
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:

"max. deposit load" = maximum experienced deposit load


Deposit load is supposed to be : margin / equity (expressed in %), how is that possible to have a max deposit load of 136.6 % ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

Deposit load is supposed to be : margin / equity (expressed in %), how is that possible to have a max deposit load of 136.6 % ?

This is term in signal subscription setting (and 95% as a maximum):

If it is related to this image about 135.6% (for signal provider) so - no idea.
But I think that it is some term too.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

defn: maximum deposit load

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.18 07:12

"max. deposit load" = maximum experienced deposit load



 
Sergey Golubev:

This is term in signal subscription setting (and 95% as a maximum):

If it is related to this image about 135.6% (for signal provider) so - no idea.
But I think that it is some term too.


Exactly. Some signals shows a max deposit load greater than 100%. As Deposit load % = 100 * margin / equity that means margin would be greater than equity. I don't see how it's possible as it would results in a margin call and a stop out.

 
It possible when there is a margin call. Original margin 10000.00 equity 7407.00 max. deposit load 135%
 
Darivsz Sokolowski #:
It possible when there is a margin call. Original margin 10000.00 equity 7407.00 max. deposit load 135%

does this mean that the max deposit load, on the signals page is relative, and can decrease?

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