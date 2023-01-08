The maximum deposit load
Deposit Load - The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution ChartsLoad = Margin / Equity * 100%
If you trade more than one pair, it's likely to be higher due to open positions.
Subcribers want to low ratio deposit load generally.
What is your opinion for one and two pairs?
Deposit Load - The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
Load = Margin / Equity * 100%
Is it
AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE)/AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)
or
AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN)/AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)
?
Is it
or
?
I just want to check with you guys that has more experience with the signal settings. I have an account, 1:500, with 2200USD. My Signal Provider has an 1:200 account with 1366USD. I don't even know what deposit load percentage means mentioned in the manual. What value should I put in the "Use no more than: XX % of deposit? Thanks in advance!
I just want to check with you guys that has more experience with the signal settings. I have an account, 1:500, with 2200USD. My Signal Provider has an 1:200 account with 1366USD. I don't even know what deposit load percentage means mentioned in the manual. What value should I put in the "Use no more than: XX % of deposit? Thanks in advance!
The Use not more than ... setting, has nothing to do with deposit load. Its the part of your capital ($2200) that you want to participate in signal's copying.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
What should the maximum deposit load be?
What is your opinion?
Murat