The maximum deposit load

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What should the maximum deposit load be? 

What is your opinion?

Murat 

 
What is a deposit load?
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Keith Watford: What is a deposit load?
Deposit Load - The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
Load = Margin / Equity * 100%
 
Thank you Fernando. I had never heard the expression before.
 
If you trade more than one pair, it's likely to be higher due to open positions.
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Dua Yong Rew:
If you trade more than one pair, it's likely to be higher due to open positions.

Subcribers want to low ratio deposit load generally.

What is your opinion for one and two pairs? 

 
Max deposit load also goes up when a trader is risking too much on each trader. For example: if their account value is $1,000 and they decide to open 2.00 lots (over-leveraging), their Max deposit load % will be higher than another trader who's opening 0.10 lots with a similar account value. Within 50 pips or less against them they'll be out of the market. It is a good way to determine how risky the trader who's providing signals is.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Deposit Load - The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
Load = Margin / Equity * 100%

Is it

AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE)/AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)

or

AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN)/AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)

?

 
Arthur Albano:

Is it

or

?

ACCOUNT_MARGIN

 

I just want to check with you guys that has more experience with the signal settings. I have an account, 1:500, with 2200USD. My Signal Provider has an 1:200 account with 1366USD. I don't even know what deposit load percentage means mentioned in the manual. What value should I put in the "Use no more than: XX % of deposit? Thanks in advance!


MT4 Signal settings

 
Joachim Hagg:

I just want to check with you guys that has more experience with the signal settings. I have an account, 1:500, with 2200USD. My Signal Provider has an 1:200 account with 1366USD. I don't even know what deposit load percentage means mentioned in the manual. What value should I put in the "Use no more than: XX % of deposit? Thanks in advance!


The Use not more than ... setting, has nothing to do with deposit load. Its the part of your capital ($2200) that you want to participate in signal's copying.

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