Indicators: Spread Tracker - page 2
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Hello again John,
Hi Fernando,
I just downloaded an MT4 platform from a broker which I haven't used before. I placed the SpreadTrack indicator in the usual list. I opened a new chart with M1 as timeframe. I draged and droped the indicator on the chart but again I don't see anything. If I right click on the chart and select the indicators list, I can see SpreadTrack there though. If I go to File->Open Offline, there isn't a file associated with M2.
I don't know what else to do. I am happy to provide you with remote access to my pc in case you are interested in trying this yourself, otherwise looks like a dead end...
Kind Regards,
John
To All:
Hello John,
Hi Fernando,
I have done as you mentioned with the other 2 indicators and they both work fine; you may find an image right below. It was really easy and no problem at all.
To answer your other 3 questions:
1) Yes - no problem at all
2) No
3) No
I find it really strange that it works on you machine and not mine. Any chance you could try at a different machine than your own in case you have say a laptop or something?
Kind Regards,
John
Hi Fernando,
Here is the image I refer to in my message to you below
Thanks
John
Hello John,
Hello Fernando,
I managed to make it work afterall and apparently it was something very simple. When I attach the indicator to the chart, by default I see the tab "Inputs". I hadn't bothered to see what was in the other tabs. In the very first tab i.e. the one that says "common" there are 2 choices and the first one - "Allow DLL imports" was unchecked. I checked it and everything works well now and I am able to do all the remaining steps and see the offline charts with the spread too.
I apologize if this mistake seems really elementary but I am not a technical person and only know very basic stuff.
I can not thank you enough for all your effort on this issue not to mention the indicator itself which will definetly be very useful.
Kind Regards,
John
Hello John,