Indicators: Spread Tracker - page 2

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hello again John,

It seems that "Comments" in the top right of the chart cannot be disabled. The only reason for there to be no text there is if another Indicator or EA has issued a "Comment" command with empty text.

So make sure, you have no other Indicator or EA running on the chart with the "SpreakTrack" running on it. Open up a clean chart with ONLY the Spread Tracker on it and make sure that there is no other code interfering with it.

Here are some URL's of interest with regard to the issue:

Regards,
Fernando

 

Hi Fernando,

I just downloaded an MT4 platform from a broker which I haven't used before. I placed the SpreadTrack indicator in the usual list. I opened a new chart with M1 as timeframe. I draged and droped the indicator on the chart but again I don't see anything. If I right click on the chart and select the indicators list, I can see SpreadTrack there though. If I go to File->Open Offline, there isn't a file associated with M2.

I don't know what else to do. I am happy to provide you with remote access to my pc in case you are interested in trying this yourself, otherwise looks like a dead end...

Kind Regards,

John

[Deleted]  

To All:

Here is an appeal to the many users who have downloaded the "SpreadTrack" to date, to help us resolve the issue that "johnytrader" is experiencing.

  • Can anyone provide comments of the successful or unsuccessful use of the code?
  • Can anyone replicate the problem that John is having?

Short of me having to remotely connect to John's PC, it would be helpful to have comments from others that have used this code!

Many thanks and best regards.

[Deleted]  

Hello John,

While we wait for comments from others, can you please test a few more indicators that use the "Comment" function?

Here are a couple on this site that use it either directly for displaying details or just to display a web address:

So please test these to see if they have the same problem. If both of the above fail to display Comments then the problem is on your end. If they both work but SpreadTrack does not, then I have to study the problem further.

Tell me also what OS and Version you are using as well PC architecture in use.

Also, some other questions:

  • Did you compile the code directly in the MetaEditor to make sure it does not give any errors on your machine?
  • Is the indicator producing the Offline chart anyway despite not displaying the comment?
  • Are you perhaps using a MAC or Linux Machine running "Wine" which is know to have a few inconsistencies with Windows emulation?

Regards,
Fernando

 

Hi Fernando,

I have done as you mentioned with the other 2 indicators and they both work fine; you may find an image right below. It was really easy and no problem at all.

To answer your other 3 questions:

1) Yes - no problem at all

2) No

3) No

I find it really strange that it works on you machine and not mine. Any chance you could try at a different machine than your own in case you have say a laptop or something?

Kind Regards,

John

 

Hi Fernando,

Here is the image I refer to in my message to you below

Thanks

John

 
I use Windows 7 by the way..
[Deleted]  

Hello John,

I really do not know what to say. To make it more "strange" is the fact that no one else is willing to comment on their use - neither positively nor negatively.

As mentioned previously, I run the code on several PC's and VPS' - 3 PC's of my own, 2 PC's on a friend's and another 2 are VPS's which obviously were not even configured or installed by me, but instead by the service provider. Among all these, the operating systems used, are Windows 7 (32bit & 64bit, Laptop & Desktop), Windows 2008 Server (Desktop & Virtual Services) and Windows XP (Desktop, very old PC).

As a last resort, by your suggestion, I can consider the remote access but I must confess that I am a bit reluctant. I do not even know your time zone. So, send me a private message or email with some details and I will see if I can help you that way.

Regards,
Fernando

 

Hello Fernando,

I managed to make it work afterall and apparently it was something very simple. When I attach the indicator to the chart, by default I see the tab "Inputs". I hadn't bothered to see what was in the other tabs. In the very first tab i.e. the one that says "common" there are 2 choices and the first one - "Allow DLL imports" was unchecked. I checked it and everything works well now and I am able to do all the remaining steps and see the offline charts with the spread too.

I apologize if this mistake seems really elementary but I am not a technical person and only know very basic stuff.

I can not thank you enough for all your effort on this issue not to mention the indicator itself which will definetly be very useful.

Kind Regards,

John

[Deleted]  

Hello John,

It is good that you have managed to get it to work, but the DLL point was one of the first things I mentioned to you (see below), but maybe I did not place enough emphasis on it and should of explained it better.

Anyway, you can also try Version 2.0 which does not need a non-standard Time Frame to be set.

Best regards,
Fernando

FMIC:

... Also, please note that the code makes some DLL calls to keep the Offline Chart refreshed with the latest ask/bid spread ...

123
New comment